Zambia Claim Big Win in TotalEnergies CAF U17 Afcon Opener

Zambia made a bright start to their TotalEnergies CAF Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 campaign with a 4-1 victory over Tanzania in their opening clash in Group A that was played at the Stade El Bachir in Mohammedia on Monday.

Jonathan Kalimina settled any early nerves Zambia might have had with an opening goal inside eight minutes, before the star of the COSAFA Under-17 Championship Abel Nyirongo doubled their advantage just before halftime.

Mike Mutale added a third 11 minutes from the end, before Gabriel Phiri struck again in injury-time at the end of the match for a comprehensive victory for the COSAFA side.

Hosts Morocco opened their campaign with a big 5-0 win over Uganda in the first game in Group A played on Sunday night.

There will be a record 10 places for Africa at the 48-team FIFA Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, an opportunity for the continent to showcase its outstanding emerging talent on the global stage.

This will include the eight quarter-finalists and two more teams decided via play-off matches between the sides that finish third in their pools in the group stages.