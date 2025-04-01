Africa: Everything You Need to Know About the CAF Futsal Women's Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025

The first edition of the CAF Futsal Women's Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco between 22 - 30 April 22.

This inaugural edition will serve as a qualifier for the first FIFA Women's Futsal World Cup, which will be held in the Philippines from 21 November to 7December 2025.

The two finalists of the tournament will earn their spot to represent Africa at this Women's World Cup.

Here is what you need to know about the competition.

Venue

The Moulay Abdallah Sports Hall is a covered arena with 10,000 seats, located in Rabat within the Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex. It hosts various competitions and sporting events throughout the year.

The Groups

Group A Group B Group C Morocco Angola Madagascar Cameroon Egypt Tanzania Namibia Guinea Senegal

Match Schedule

The teams finishing top of their group, as well as the best second-place team, will qualify for the semifinals. The winners of each semifinal will face off in the final, where the victor will be crowned African champion.

Match Group Kick-off Venue Date Angola - Guinea B 14:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 22/04/2025 Madagascar - Senegal C 17:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 22/04/2025 Morocco - Namibia A 20:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 22/04/2025 Angola - Egypt B 14:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 24/04/2025 Madagascar - Tanzania C 17:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 24/04/2025 Morocco - Cameroon A 20:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 24/04/2025 Egypt - Guinea B 14:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 26/04/2025 Tanzania - Senegal C 17:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 26/04/2025 Cameroon - Namibia A 20:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 26/04/2025 Semifinal 1 17:00/20:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 28/04/2025 Semifinal 2 17:00/20:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 28/04/2025 7th Place Match 17:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 29/04/2025 5th Place Match 20:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 29/04/2025 3rd Place Match 17:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 30/04/2025 Final 20:00 Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex 30/04/2025

Futsal Rules

Teams

Each team consists of five players on the field (four field players and one goalkeeper). Each nation has 14 players, all eligible for each match (unless suspended). Five of them start the game, while the other nine are on the bench.

Substitutions

Substitutions are unlimited and can happen at any time, provided the outgoing player has completely left the field before the substitute enters the designated area. Multiple changes can occur simultaneously.

Match Duration

A match is played in two 20-minute periods. The clock stops whenever the ball goes out of play or during timeouts (one per team per half, lasting 60 seconds). In case of a tie, extra time of 2x5 minutes is played, followed by a penalty shootout if necessary. No timeouts are allowed during extra time.

Refereeing

Three referees officiate each match: one on each sideline and a third in charge of the clock, fouls, and timeouts. They communicate with each other using hand signals.

Fouls

Free kicks and penalties follow the rules of traditional football. However, after a team commits five fouls in one half, the opponent gets a free kick without a wall from the second penalty spot, located 10 meters from the goal (four meters further than the first). If the foul occurs closer, the free kick is taken from the spot of the foul. At halftime, the foul count resets, but those committed in the second half are considered for any potential extra time.

Yellow and Red Cards

A player is excluded after two yellow cards or a direct red card. They cannot continue the match. After an expulsion, the team plays with one less player for two minutes. If they concede a goal during this period, they can bring a player back before the two minutes are up.

Suspensions

A player who is sent off is automatically suspended for the next match. Yellow cards not followed by an exclusion are annulled before the quarter-finals. However, a player who has received two yellow cards in two separate matches will be suspended for the next match.

Goalkeeper

A field player can replace the goalkeeper at any time, provided they wear a specific jersey with their own number. All goalkeepers in the same team must wear identical kit, distinct from that of other players and the goalkeeper.

Penalty Area

Players are allowed to enter the penalty area, and the goalkeeper can leave it. However, after a clearance, the goalkeeper cannot play the ball again until it has crossed the halfway line or been touched by an opponent. All goalkeeper restarts must be made by hand.

Throw-ins

When the ball crosses the sideline or hits the ceiling, the game resumes with a throw-in. It is prohibited to score directly from this type of play.

The 4-Second Rule

For each throw-in, free kick, goalkeeper's clearance, or corner, the ball must be played within four seconds. The referee performs a countdown using hand signals. Similarly, the goalkeeper has only four seconds to restart the ball in their own half of the field.