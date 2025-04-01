Uganda: Shell Gas Launches Clean Cooking Revolution in Ugandan Schools, Starting At King's College Budo

Kampala, Uganda — Vivo Energy Uganda, the company behind Shell fuels and lubricants, has launched a nationwide initiative to introduce Shell Gas as a clean and efficient cooking solution for schools, starting with a flagship project at King's College Budo. This move aligns with the government's push to phase out traditional fuels like firewood and charcoal, addressing environmental and health concerns.

Joanita Menya, Managing Director of Energy at Vivo Energy, highlighted the project's impact, stating, "We are delivering a safe, efficient, and cost-effective solution for cooking in mass environments like schools."

Speaking at the launch on King's College Budo Founder's Day, Menya emphasised the project's benefits: safety, cost-effectiveness, and time savings.

"We've delivered a safe, efficient, and clean solution for cooking in schools," Menya said.

"Chefs no longer have to spend nights cooking; they can now prepare meals in the morning like anyone else. Beyond saving time, we're preventing respiratory illnesses caused by smoke inhalation."

The initiative includes installing a 1,000 kg LPG tank, and piping, and providing technical training to school staff. Vivo Energy has also committed to maintaining the facility, ensuring long-term safety and efficiency.

Alvin Bamutire, LPG Manager at Vivo Energy, highlighted the stark contrast between the old firewood kitchen and the new gas-powered facility.

"The old kitchen was filled with soot and smoke, while the new one is clean and modern," Bamutire said.

"Chefs used to work overnight, fall sick frequently, and deal with security risks. Now, meals are prepared faster, and their health has improved."

The shift to Shell Gas has dramatically reduced cooking times at King's College Budo, with chefs reporting a 50% reduction in preparation time and eliminating the need for overnight cooking.

"Cooking time for rice has dropped from five hours to just 80 minutes, and tea preparation no longer starts at night--we begin at 4 a.m. and serve by 6 am," said John Peter Ddamba a chef at the school.

The project at King's College Budo, which serves over 3,000 students, has replaced the school's reliance on large quantities of firewood with a one-ton LPG tank. This has resulted in significant cost savings and a reduced environmental footprint.

"A firewood truck costing 2 million Ugandan shillings lasted only two days. Now, a 5-million- shilling gas refill lasts three weeks," Ddamba added.

With LPG usage in Uganda at a mere 0.8 kg per capita--far below Kenya's 4-8 kg--Vivo Energy aims to expand this initiative to all schools.

"Our goal is to increase LPG penetration to 4 kg per capita," Menya stated.

"As Uganda begins oil production, we want to partner with the government to promote clean energy and reduce reliance on charcoal and firewood."

For schools unable to afford upfront costs, Vivo Energy offers free installations, charging only for gas refills.

Bamutire assured that Shell Gas cylinders meet international safety standards, undergoing rigorous testing. The school has also been equipped with a 50 kg fire extinguisher and emergency response training.

Kings College Budo's success serves as a blueprint for other institutions. With benefits ranging from cost savings to environmental protection, Vivo Energy's initiative could revolutionize cooking in Ugandan schools--and beyond.

"This is just the beginning. Every school and household deserve clean, safe, and efficient energy," Menya declared.

The function was graced by Owek. David Mpanga Minister of Lands, Buganda Kingdom.