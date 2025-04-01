Africa: China-Africa Development Fund Keen to Participate in Ethiopia's New Airport Project

1 April 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — -- Ethiopia's ambassador to China, Tefera Derbew engaged in a productive discussion with Yu Zhuorui, Vice President of the China-Africa Development Fund (CAD).

They addressed various mutual cooperation opportunities and concerns shared by both countries.

The Ambassador emphasized the necessity of strengthening existing partnerships and diversifying investments, particularly focusing on projects such as the new international airport and highlighted recent developments from Ethio-telecom and Ethiopian Investment Holding Groups.

He outlined the economic development trajectory of Ethiopia and invited CAD Fund to explore investment opportunities within the nation.

Yu Zhuorui, on his part expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for facilitating the meeting, noting that it would enhance the bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Vice President underscored the importance of joint consultations to foster shared development cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration, expressing interest in participating in the new airport project.

He revealed that representatives have been assigned to the branch office of CAD Fund in Addis Ababa.

In conclusion, Ambassador Tefera assured that the government would extend all necessary support to the newly deployed staff of the China-Africa Development Fund.

China-Africa Development Fund was established in 2006 as one of the eight policy measures proposed by the Chinese government during the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation to promote practical cooperation between China and African countries.

Its objective is to support and encourage Chinese companies to invest in Africa. With the initial scale set to be 5 billion USD, the fund was organized by CDB and started operation in June 2007.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.