Zimbabwe: ZEC Appoints New Chief Elections Officer

1 April 2025
The Herald (Harare)

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has appointed Mr Simbarashe Tongayi as its substantive chief elections officer (CEO).

Mr Tongayi replaces Mr Utloile Silaigwana who retired last year and has since been appointed Commissioner in the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Commission.

Mr Tongayi, who has been serving as ZEC's acting CEO since December 2024, has extensive experience in public administration and election management.

In a statement, ZEC said: "Mr Tongayi is a seasoned public administration and election management expert with experience in both regional and international elections.

"His wealth of experience positions him to lead ZEC in achieving its long-term goals."

Before assuming his current role, Mr Tongayi was the deputy CEO responsible for administration.

He was also the general manager responsible for human resources and administration at the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC).

Mr Tongayi was also part of the Public Service Commission (PSC) secretariat for over a decade.

