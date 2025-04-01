Zimbabwe: Navaya's Homecoming Hits Different

Veronica Gwaze — Washington Navaya is playing the game with a smile again.

Back in his hometown of Gweru, surrounded by familiar faces, the TelOne striker is no longer just chasing goals, he's enjoying every moment on the pitch.

"Playing at home and scoring in front of my family and friends gives me the joy that I have not felt in a long time," he says. "I feel content to be in Gweru."

For years, Navaya pursued football glory across the country, from his breakout days at ZPC Munyati to the intense spotlight of Highlanders. But as the pressure mounted, the game began to lose its joy. Now, playing for a club just minutes from where he grew up, the lanky forward has rediscovered the happiness that first made him fall in love with football.

Four games into the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, Navaya has already found the net four times, including the winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 triumph over CAPS United at Ascot Stadium.

That victory pushed TelOne to third on the log with seven points and reaffirmed Navaya's place as a key figure in the WiFi Boys' early title charge.

But behind the stats is a deeper, more emotional journey, one of pressure, heartbreak, and ultimately, healing.

Born and raised in Gweru's Mtapa township, Navaya's football dreams were shaped on the community fields of the Midlands capital. He went to St Michael's Primary School, then Nashville High, before completing his A'Levels at Mambo High School. His rise through the football ranks was swift and impressive.

At ZPC Munyati, he earned a reputation as a natural finisher. That form caught the eye of Highlanders, the club he had adored since childhood.

"I had always wanted to play for Bosso, so when the opportunity came, it was a dream come true," he says.

His debut came in a Chibuku Super Cup fixture on May 23, 2021, and he marked it in style, scoring just before half-time.

"It felt like heaven," he recalls. "But you know, celebrating goals and finding peace are two different stories."

Despite the strong start, Navaya's time at Highlanders was emotionally taxing. He spent three seasons with the Bulawayo giants, but never truly found his footing, often weighed down by the unforgiving pressure that comes with representing one of the country's biggest clubs.

"My time at Bosso could as well be one of my career's highlights, but the pressure of expectation always took a toll on me," he says.

"I had to develop a strong heart because, just like the other big clubs, they value their fans so they always want a win and nothing less."

The relationship came to an abrupt end in 2023 when Highlanders declined to renew his contract. The exit was painful.

"Sometimes when I reflect on how our relationship ended, I feel that maybe God wanted me to come back home, rediscover myself and find peace again."

That peace has come in the familiar streets and stands of Gweru. Now the leading man in Herbert Maruwa's TelOne squad, Navaya is not just thriving, he's enjoying the game again.

He scored in each of the team's four opening matches, becoming one of the early contenders for the Golden Boot. Against CAPS United, in front of a spirited home crowd, he delivered again, calm, focused, and with purpose.

"Playing a big team, especially at home, is always a huge task," he says. "You cannot afford to be out of form, so you have to work hard to stay in shape."

"Based on my current form, this term could easily be my best in years."

There's a confidence in his voice, not cocky but grounded, an footballer finally at peace with himself, fuelled by the love of the game and the support of the people around him.

"It is still early, but when a team is collecting points, it means we are in the right direction."

TelOne have made their ambitions clear this season, they want to challenge for the league title. With a solid foundation, good depth, and a sharp front line led by Navaya, they are looking the part.

Maruwa has trusted Navaya with the responsibility of leading the attack, and the striker has embraced the role.

"Maruwa and TelOne have given me a platform to rediscover myself and also transform me into the lethal forward that I'm becoming."

His personal goal? To hit double digits in goals and mount a serious challenge for the Golden Boot.

"I hope I will enjoy an injury-free season and also be consistent throughout," he says. "As a team, we have a positive attitude and we feel inspired to succeed."

And unlike past seasons, where each goal felt like a survival mechanism, each strike now feels like a celebration, not just of football, but of coming full circle.

Navaya is no longer chasing peace. He's living it, week in, week out, in the city that raised him.

He's playing with joy again. And it shows.