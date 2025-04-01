South Sudan Did Not Instruct Raila to Meet With Museveni - Kiir's Spokesperson David Majur

Nairobi — The South Sudanese government has refuted claims that President Salva Kiir directed Kenya's former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to meet with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni following his visit to Juba, where he sought permission to speak with detained First Vice President Riek Machar.

Odinga, appointed by President William Ruto as Kenya's special envoy to South Sudan, stated upon returning from Entebbe that Kiir's administration had not permitted him to speak with Machar and had instead advised him to meet with Museveni.

However, in a statement issued Monday, Kiir's Presidential Press Secretary, David Amour Majur, dismissed these claims as a "misrepresentation of diplomatic norms and principles."

"The suggestion that his Excellency General Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, requested Right Honorable Raila Odinga to meet with the President of Uganda is misrepresenting diplomatic norms and principles," Majur said.

Majur clarified that Odinga's visit to Uganda was pre-arranged and was not at the direction of the South Sudanese government.

"Nobody has sent him to go and talk to President Museveni," he emphasized.

Kiir's administration further clarified Odinga, in his capacity as a special envoy, was scheduled to travel to Ethiopia to meet Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and consult with Djiboutian President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh as part of his diplomatic engagements in the region.

Additionally, South Sudan denied claims that Interior Minister Angelina Teny, who is also the spouse of Vice President Riek Machar, was under arrest.

Majur labeled the reports as baseless and inaccurate.

"This claim is unfounded and does not accurately depict the reality of the situation. We must make it clear that she is carrying out her duties," he added.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace and regional cooperation, South Sudan expressed its commitment to maintaining stability within its borders.

Further, Majur said that the Kiir administration is dedicated to further enhancing peaceful co-existence with neighboring countries and the international community.

"The government of South Sudan remains resolute in its commitment to advancing peace, stability, and security within its borders," Majur assured.

"We are dedicated to nurturing reconstructive diplomatic relations with our neighboring countries and the broader international community."

Majur further pointed out to South Sudan's strong ties with Kenya and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) member states.

He urged all stakeholders to respect South Sudan's sovereignty and internal affairs.

"We value our partnerships with Kenya and the IGAD member states and we urge all stakeholders to respect the Republic of South Sudan's sovereignty and internal dynamics," Majur stated.

Machar had been under house arrest following a deadly attack in the country's Upper Nile region.

Odinga arrived in Juba on Friday to meet South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and his archrival Marchar but little details emerged from his 6-hour visit apart from images taken at the presidential palace in Juba.

Speaking on Saturday after landing from Entebbe Uganda, Odinga indicated that Kiir informed him of the recent killing of a general and other soldiers in the northern town of Nasir.

According to the South Sudanese government, General Majur Dak and other soldiers accompanying him were killed on March 7 when a United Nations helicopter attempting to evacuate them came under attack.

As a result, Odinga stated that the South Sudanese government placed Machar under house arrest while investigations into the attack continue.

"I had a lengthy discussion with President Kiir, who told me about the challenges they are facing-that a General and 10 other people were killed in the town of Nasir in the Upper Nile, and this is what they are investigating," Odinga stated.

"Because of this, he [Kiir] said that First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar had been placed under house arrest as they continue their investigations."

The veteran Kenyan politician noted that he intends to return to Juba only if he is granted an audience with Machar.

"They said that when I want to go back to Juba, they will allow me, but I have said that I will only return when I meet with Mr. Riek. I don't want to disclose right now when I am going back," he emphasized.