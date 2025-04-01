East Africa: Sunshine Development Tour - Lejirma Takes Round One Lead At East Africa Swing Q-School Tourney

Nairobi — Kenya Railways' elite amateur John Lejirma shot a round of 3-under par 68 to hold a one stroke lead after round one action of the Sunshine Development Tour - East Africa Swing Qualifying School (Q-School) tournament, at the par -71 Great Rift Valley Golf Resort in Naivasha, Kenya.

Lejirma started his round from the back nine, returning a score of one under par 35, through his first nine holes, courtesy of a birdie at the par-5, 14th.

Back-to-back birdies at the par-4 first and second holes got his front nine charge off to a great start, before dropping a shot at the par-4 fifth, his only bogey of the day.

He would wrap up his round with a birdie at the eighth, while holding par through the rest of the holes, to return a score of 3-under par, 68 giving him the clubhouse lead.

Speaking on his round Lejirma said, "This is a huge opportunity, to play in the Q-School tournament, especially as an amateur, it is a dream come true!"

"I arrived last night from Kisii, where I played a score of 4-under par, so I was charged up for this one. I just played in regulation, keeping the ball on the fairway and going from there and it worked well." He added.

Lejirma sits one stroke ahead of the pair of Muthaiga Golf Club's Greg Snow and Vetlab Sports Club's Isaiah Otuke, who returned scores of 2-under par, 69.

Both players' scores off a strong showing in the back nine after struggling with their opening 9 holes.

Otuke overcame early pressure from his playing group of Michael Karanga and Michael Kisia, who rallied to an early lead in the front nine, before both crumbling in the back nine, with consecutive double bogeys at the 13th and 14th holes.

Greg Snow held a score of par through his opening nine holes, off two birdies and two bogeys, before steadying through the back nine, off two birdies while holding par through the rest of the holes, to return a score of 2-under par, 69.

Speaking on his round, Otuke said, "Coming into this tournament, I lowered my expectations, I played a quick nine yesterday in preparation through the back nine. I missed a lot of birdies on the front nine, but I managed to get back onto regulation in the back nine." He said.

-Snow Aims Higher-

On his part, Snow lauded the opportunity to play in Sunshine Tour Q-School tournament, "I want to thank the organizers for putting this together, it is a great initiative and will give us exposure, as East Africans playing against the best, hopefully I'll make the top 10 to play in South Africa."

"It is a great start, though I feel I left some shots out there, it was a bit tricky with the wind, swirling a lot. Going forward I just want to stick to my game plan, stay patient and give myself as many opportunities," experienced pro golfer snow added.

Round two action starts at 7:30 AM with the players looking to make the CUT and play through Wednesday and Thursday for a share of the KES 1 million prize purse, and more importantly, the opportunity to play at the Sunshine Tour Final Stage Qualifier in Johannesburg, for the top ten finishers.