Uganda: Postbank Shines in All-Star Basketball Game Against Parliament

PostBank Uganda lit up the stage at the 2025 All-star tournament Sunday evening at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium when they defeated the Parliament team 60-52 in an exhibition game.

Led by former Falcons and UCU Canons forward Steven Mwesige, PostBank, who were the day's headline sponsors, showed that there is another side of life beyond banking by entertaining the crowd and taking home winners' medals.

The bank's MD Julius Kakeeto and Priscilla Akora, Head of Marketing and Communications, graced the occasion. Amuria District Woman MP Suzan Amero and Koboko Woman MP Sharifah Aete Taban are some of the legislators who played in the game.

Omoro County MP Andrew Ojok Oulanya was also in the stands cheering on fellow parliamentarians.

Team Ageno successfully defended the Basketball 2025 All-Star Women's title.

Captained by JT Lady Jaguars and Gazelles forward Sarah Ageno, the defending champions were more composed down the stretch in the fourth quarter to close the game 52-48 and take home the trophy.

Team Franceas defeated Team Viola in the Legends game, which featured women who dominated basketball headlines in the past.

The day started with a mentorship program for the kids, with former and current players taking the young ones through basic life skills and basketball lessons.

Artists King Saha and Vinka added flavor to the day, delivering highlight performances at the well-attended event.

With the victory, Team Ageno took home Shs3m while Team Kamwada left with Shs2m, the cash prize provided by PostBank.

Ageno was also named MVP of the tournament while her Lady Jaguars teammate Mercy Batamuliza, who played for Team Kamwada, was the top rebounder.

Team Kamwada's Tracy Namugosa was the event's top scorer.