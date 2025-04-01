Uganda: Bukuya Traders Decry Poor Infrastructure, Insecurity, and Heavy Taxation

Traders under the Bukuya Traders Co-operative Saving and Credit Society Limited (SACCO) in Bukuya Constituency, Kassanda District, have raised concerns over challenges hindering their businesses.

Their frustrations ranging from poor infrastructure and insecurity to excessive taxation dominated discussions during the SACCO's third annual general meeting.

Despite Bukuya's vast gold deposits, discovered in 2011 and fueling a booming mining industry, the region remains severely underdeveloped.

When Kassanda Town Council was elevated to district status in 2018, many residents and traders hoped for improved infrastructure and services.

However, years later, those expectations remain unmet.

Bukuya is home to some of Uganda's richest gold reserves, yet traders continue to struggle with poor road networks, making the transportation of goods costly and, in some cases, impossible.

"Our businesses suffer because of the poor road conditions. Transporting goods has become expensive, and during the rainy season, some areas are completely inaccessible. It's unacceptable that such a resource-rich area has been neglected for so long," said Mwanje Henry, the chairman of Bukuya Traders SACCO.

The traders urged the government to prioritize road construction and maintenance, emphasizing that better infrastructure would ease transportation, attract investors, and stimulate economic growth.

Beyond infrastructure, insecurity remains a major concern for Bukuya traders. The absence of a banking system forces many business owners to carry large sums of cash, making them easy targets for criminals.

Cases of violent robberies have become alarmingly frequent, with traders reporting attacks on their way home or even inside their shops. Some of these attacks have turned fatal.

"We live in constant fear. We work so hard, only to be robbed by criminals who know we have no safe place to keep our money. Many of us have lost everything, and some have even lost their lives," said one trader, who requested anonymity for security reasons.

Kassanda District Chairperson Kasirye Zimula acknowledged that insecurity has led to the collapse of several SACCOs, as stolen funds have made it difficult for financial groups to sustain operations.

"How can SACCOs thrive when their hard-earned savings are constantly stolen? We need urgent action to protect these financial groups from collapsing," Zimula noted.

As traders struggle with insecurity and poor infrastructure, they are also feeling the strain of high taxation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bukuya Town Council Mayor Ecodit Benjamin expressed frustration over the Uganda Revenue Authority's (URA) tax policies, which he described as excessively burdensome.

"Our traders are being suffocated by heavy taxes. Instead of supporting small businesses, the tax system is making it harder for them to survive. How can we expect economic growth when entrepreneurs are being overtaxed while lacking the basic infrastructure to support their businesses?" Benjamin stated.

In an effort to curb insecurity caused by cash transactions, Bukuya Constituency MP Hon. Yiga Michael Kyabikoola called on the government to establish a commercial bank in the area.

"A bank would greatly reduce the need for people to carry large amounts of cash, thereby lowering the risk of robbery. It is unacceptable that a community with such economic potential still lacks basic banking services," Kyabikoola said.

Traders echoed his call, urging the government to take swift action to improve security, infrastructure, and financial services in Bukuya.

The SACCO's annual general meeting provided a platform for Bukuya traders to amplify their grievances and demand urgent government intervention.

Their message was clear the region's economic potential is being stifled by neglect, insecurity, and excessive taxation.

As traders continue to push for change, the question remains: Will the government heed their calls and prioritize Bukuya's development, or will the struggles of these hardworking business owners persist?