Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Wishes From Emirati Counterpart On Eid Al-Fitr

1 April 2025
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Monday a phone call from his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyane, the president of the United Arab Emirates, a sister country, who extended his wishes to him on Eid al-Fitr, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received today a phone call from his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyane, the president of the State of the United Arab Emirates, a sister country, who extended to him his best wishes on Eid al-Fitr, expressing his best wishes of progress and prosperity to the Algerian people," the statement said.

For his part, "the president of the Republic extended his wishes to the Emirati president on Eid al-Fitr, "wishing all the best to the brother Emirati people."

"The two leaders have agreed to meet as soon as possible," the statement concluded.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.