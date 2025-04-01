Algeria: President Tebboune Receives Wishes From Emirati Counterpart On Eid Al-Fitr

Algiers — The president of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Monday a phone call from his brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyane, the president of the United Arab Emirates, a sister country, who extended his wishes to him on Eid al-Fitr, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

For his part, "the president of the Republic extended his wishes to the Emirati president on Eid al-Fitr, "wishing all the best to the brother Emirati people."

"The two leaders have agreed to meet as soon as possible," the statement concluded.