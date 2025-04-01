South Africa: Push for Stronger Alignment, Institutional Clarity and Long-Term Influence for G20 Engagement - SAIIA, AUDA-NEPAD and UNDP

analysis

With South Africa leading the G20 in 2025, SAIIA, AUDA-NEPAD and UNDP brought together African experts and partners in Addis Ababa to reflect on the continent's strategic role in global decision-making.

South Africa's G20 presidency presents a pivotal opportunity for Africa to shape global priorities and promote a development agenda that reflects the aspirations of the Global South. With the African Union (AU) now a permanent member of the G20, the continent enters a new phase of engagement with a stronger voice and a vested interest in influencing outcomes.

These priorities framed the G20 Dialogue Session for the African Diplomatic Community, convened on 27 March 2025 in Addis Ababa by the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA), the African Union Development Agency (AUDA-NEPAD) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Organised under the theme 'Empowering Africa's voice within the G20', the session brought together African ambassadors, representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC), UNDP and partners to explore how Africa can engage more effectively in G20 processes, ensuring its interests are advanced during South Africa's 2025 presidency and beyond.

Speakers reflected on the policy direction of South Africa's presidency, grounded in Global South priorities and aligned with the agendas of Indonesia, India and Brazil. H.E. Ambassador Nonceba Losi outlined key objectives: reforms to the international financial system, sustainable financing and a governance framework that addresses the realities of low- and middle-income countries. Africa, she noted, "needs to design the menu that is served on the global table".

UNDP shared updates on technical support to African institutions involved in the G20 Sherpa and Finance Tracks, including contributions to working groups on sustainable finance, climate resilience, digital transformation and gender equity. Experts have also been seconded to the South African Reserve Bank and National Treasury to help steer coordination.

Dr Matthias Naab, Director of the UNDP Regional Service Centre for Africa (RSCA), urged a strategic shift in mindset, stating that Africa's engagement must be "intentional and strategic", not passive. "We are not here to ask for space. We are here to co-design the future."

Dr Patrick Olomo of the AUC acknowledged progress made by the AU in articulating Africa's agenda but underscored the need for stronger alignment among member states and institutions. H.E. Youssouf Mandoha Assoumani, Dean of the African Diplomatic Corps in Addis Ababa, highlighted the critical role of ambassadors in carrying Africa's voice into global fora.

Discussions throughout the session called for institutional mechanisms to ensure continuity and policy memory. Proposals included establishing a G20 Africa Secretariat and operationalising the AU Troika. As Ms Elizabeth Sidiropoulos, Chief Executive of SAIIA, put it, "The G20 is not a once-off event, but a process where successive presidencies build on previous initiatives. This requires investment in African capacity and systems to drive the African agenda in the longer term."

The urgency of strengthening coordination across AU organs, governments and diplomatic missions was echoed by several speakers, along with a call to act early, speak with one voice and ensure Africa's participation is both strategic and well-informed.

Reflecting on the stakes, Mr Goodwill Kachingwe of SAIIA noted: "We have no time to lose if we are to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2063."

As South Africa leads the G20 in 2025, the continent has an opportunity to shape global outcomes that reflect its long-term development priorities.