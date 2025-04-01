Algeria: President of the Republic Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayer At Jamaa Al-Jazair

ALGIERS — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Monday morning performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer, in an atmosphere of piety and serenity, at Jamaa al-Jazair mosque of Algiers in Mohammadia.

Senior State officials, members of the government and representatives of Arab and Muslim diplomatic corps accredited to Algeria, as well as several worshippers also performed the prayer of Eid al-Fitr in this religious and civilizational building.

In his Eid sermon, the rector of Jamaa al-Jazair, Sheikh Mohamed Maamoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini, highlighted the virtues of the holy month of Ramadan--a month of worship, blessings, prayers and good deeds.

He further reminded the congregation that while Eid al-Fitr is a time of joy and happiness, it also serves as an opportunity to draw nearer to Allah Almighty.

The rector of Jamaa al-Jazair urged worshippers to reflect on the greatness of this religious celebration by engaging in more acts of worship and contemplating the countless blessings Allah has granted us. He particularly highlighted our country's "security and stability" as the greatest of these blessings--one that he underscored must be "preserved" and "protected."

Sheikh Mohamed Maamoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini also stressed the importance of bolstering family bonds, benevolence, forgiveness, exchanging wishes and performing all good deeds that bring believers closer to Allah on this blessed day.

He also commended our country's efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and preserve its resources, noting that Algeria "will forever stand strong, bowing only before Allah Almighty."

The rector of Jamaa al-Jazair added that Algerians firmly believe that "genuine independence requires maintaining one's identity and making sovereign decisions free from external pressure."

Sheikh Mohamed Maamoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini's sermon also recalled the key stages in our country's historical journey--a history steeped in epics and glorious memories. In this respect, he noted the recent 63rd anniversary of Victory Day (March 19, 1962), when "Algeria triumphed over colonialism after a long struggle marked by the Algerian people's remarkable resilience and sacrifice," he said.

On this occasion, the rector of Jamaa al-Jazair touched upon the wounds and sorrow of the Palestinian people due to the blockade, aggression, genocidal war, displacement and famine they are suffering at the hands of the Zionist occupation.

In this regard, he pointed out that our country, which has known the greatest Revolution in human history, continues to uphold its principles and lead in defending just causes worldwide.

He went on to hail the efforts and diplomatic initiatives of our country in favor of just causes around the world, particularly the Palestinian cause, emphasizing that "Algeria, which yields to no pressure or outbidding, will forever remain true to this stance out of fidelity to the legacy of the valiant Shouhada."

Following the prayer, the President of the Republic was greeted with well-wishes from senior state officials, representatives of the Arab and Muslim diplomatic corps accredited to Algeria and many citizens.