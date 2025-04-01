Liberia: Fassell FC Move Closer to First Division Title With Narrow Win Over Heaven Eleven

Monrovia — Fassell FC took a significant step toward securing their first-ever Liberia Football Association First Division title, extending their lead to nine points with a 1-0 win over second-placed Heaven Eleven on March 30.

Despite playing with ten men for much of the match, Fassell FC held their ground, with Lawrence Kumeh scoring the only goal of the game in the 41st minute.

Kumeh, who had been left out of Thomas Kojo's Lone Star squad for the World Cup qualifiers, found the net just before halftime, giving Fassell a crucial lead.

Although Heaven Eleven pressed hard, putting pressure on Fassell throughout the game, the ten-man defense held firm. Fassell's Sekou Kamara was sent off in the first half, but the team remained resilient against Heaven Eleven's attacking efforts.

With this win, Fassell FC now have 47 points at the top of the table, while Heaven Eleven remain second with 38 points. Fassell's remaining games include matches against Invincible Eleven (IE), LPRC Oilers, LISCR FC, and Shaita FC. A victory over relegation-threatened IE on Wednesday could secure the championship for Fassell.

CEO Cassell Kouh expressed his excitement about the team's progress, saying, "We are smelling CAF Champions League. This is something we have all dreamed of, and we are almost there."

Fassell FC now need four points from their remaining four games to clinch the 2024-2025 LFA First Division League title.