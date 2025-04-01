Rwanda: Global Real Estate Franchise Immobilium Expands to Rwanda

Premier Real Estate is bringing Immobilium, a renowned global real estate franchise, to Kigali, Rwanda through a franchise partnership, offering world-class expertise and expanding investment opportunities in the market.

As Africa's real estate market expands, Immobilium--a global leader in real estate transactions--is making a strategic move into the continent. With operations in 55 countries and 85 locations worldwide, the technology-driven franchise is establishing its headquarters in Kigali, aiming to enhance transparency, security, and global investment access in the region.

"The expansion aligns with our company's objective of attracting foreign investments, with a special focus on enabling Africans in the diaspora to contribute to their nations economic growth. Backed by over 15 years of experience in Rwanda's real estate sector, we continue to highlight safe and secure investment opportunities in Africa, particularly in Rwanda," said Celestine Uwineza, Managing Director of Premier Real Estate.

Immobilium remains committed to showcasing safe and secure investment opportunities in Rwanda and Africa at large.

Immobilium's CEO, Sasha Poparic, a serial entrepreneur with decades of experience, stated that countries like Rwanda are often overlooked and disregarded from an international perspective, especially within US-based investment and development sectors. Too much focus has been placed on larger countries like Nigeria, Kenya, or South Africa.

"We see enormous potential in Rwanda and are here to raise the bar. Immobilium has revolutionized real estate by merging technology with human expertise," he added.

The company simplifies the buying and selling process by ensuring secure transactions, conducting background checks, and implementing anti-money laundering measures, establishing a trusted network for investors worldwide.

Immobilium's expansion into Africa targets two key markets

The first is the African diaspora, where many Africans abroad face challenges when purchasing property in their home countries. With Immobilium's network of 85 global offices, diaspora buyers can now invest in African real estate with confidence, as a trusted partner seamlessly manages the entire transaction.

The second is local African buyers, who now have access to international real estate, luxury assets, and wealth transfer services through the Immobilium Network. This access empowers African investors to diversify their portfolios and participate in global markets like never before.

New standard for credibility and investment

Unlike traditional real estate firms, Immobilium operates as a global franchise, providing a secure, technology-driven platform for seamless property transactions.

Its escrow payment system and stringent due diligence process ensure buyers meet international standards, offering peace of mind and financial security.

Beyond real estate, Immobilium's portfolio extends to high-value luxury assets, including yachts and private jets, giving African investors exclusive opportunities and elevating Africa's presence in the global luxury market.

Why Rwanda?

Rwanda is an emerging real estate hotspot, offering strong economic growth, political stability, and investor-friendly policies. With rapid urbanization, especially in Kigali, demand for housing, commercial spaces, and hospitality developments is rising.

The government actively supports foreign investment, allowing 100 per cent property ownership for non-citizens and offering incentives like tax breaks for strategic projects.

Infrastructure improvements, such as modern roads, reliable utilities, and high-speed internet, make living and investing in Rwanda increasingly attractive. With tourism booming and the country positioning itself as a business hub in Africa, real estate values are poised for long-term appreciation.

According to Rwanda Development Board (RDB), the sector contributes approximately 16 per cent to the country's GDP and is a key driver of future economic growth.

With strong government support under Vision 2050, which aims to have 70 per cent of the population living in urban areas, Rwanda is committed to ensuring a secure and accessible housing market for all.

As Africa's real estate sector grows, Immobilium's expansion will create a direct link between local and global markets, promoting growth, security, and trust.

By integrating advanced technology with its vast network, Immobilium aims to become Africa's leading real estate franchise, opening new opportunities for buyers, sellers, and investors worldwide.

For more information, visit; www.premierrealestate.co.rw, Immobilium.io and Immobiliumnetwork.com.