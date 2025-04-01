Ethiopia: GERD Is Nearing Completion With Far-Reaching Significances

editorial

Championing over a number of untold ups and downs for a decade plus years, even it can be spelt out since its inception, the Grand Abbay Dam has been pushed into fruition thanks to the relentless effort of Ethiopians at home and from abroad.

Absolutely, the completion of this grand Dam without causing harm to the riparian countries has manifested that Ethiopia does have firm and strong commitment to its principle of not causing significant harm on any nation of the continent. This mammoth success could never be secured out the blue, undeniably; instated the combined effort of all Ethiopians regardless of gender, social status, race, religion and other parameters has been seriously attributable to its practical triumph. Yes, Ethiopians have made history and have shown the generations to come how history is made and in what way unity and fraternity can help the nation bear fruits.

Needless to state, Ethiopians from all walks of life have contributed to the construction of the Dam aiming at getting rid of poverty from the soil and ensuring mutual benefit with neighboring countries using their own resources and precious wealth. Besides, the country has all the time been committed to fair utilization of Abbay River, especially with neighboring countries, and provide access to electricity to 60% Ethiopians, who are leading life in dark despite the richness of their country with a range of natural and manmade bounties like water wealth.

The completion of the dam without causing any harm to the riparian countries has clearly told others that Ethiopia has no any hidden agendum other than ensuring prosperity, getting energy from the dam and illuminating the dark corridors and lifting its population out of the grip of poverty they find themselves in. Not only will the conclusion of the Dam help all countries nearby and in the distance cement livable relations for common growth but it will also enable them to get cheap electric power from Ethiopia. Apart from sharing power with Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti, the coming into being of the Dam would help Ethiopia sell electricity to other nations of the continent.

As Ethiopians have this time around started to use their resources for development and prosperity, other riparian countries need to cooperate with them to work and develop together--a doable means for common growth and real change. It is also recurrently heralded that the Grand Abbay Dam will have greater capacity making it the largest hydropower project in Africa with huge energy generation volume. The Dam provides downstream countries with dual merits: to better manage their respective reservoirs and to reduce negative impacts of climate change.

This momentous project hasn't been a mere hydropower project; rather it represents a transformative Pan-African exertion that nurtures integration among Africans. Yes, the dam is expected to create substantial opportunities for electrical power generation, benefiting Ethiopia and neighboring countries as it has portrayed national unity, resilience, and reflecting Ethiopia's leadership commitment to development and Horn integration. The game-changing Pan-African project, which was born to Ethiopia, needs to be well taken care of and nurtured as it is a common wealth, strength and precious shared gem.

In sum, the Dam symbolizes Africa's efforts to eradicate poverty and promote sustainable development and prosperity. If truth be told, the dam will not only improve the lives of millions of Ethiopians but also foster regional cooperation through renewable energy, thereby stimulating industrialization. Needless to say, it is one of the pillars of Pan-African sentiment as it highly signifies regional integration, corporation and defies pessimism against Africans.

For sure, the project is not only a means to produce energy but it is also a testimony of Ethiopia's Pan-Africanism advocacy towards cooperation and regional amalgamation. This largest hydropower project in Africa is no doubt is a tremendous achievement in disproving centuries old cynicism against African capability.

