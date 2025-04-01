Ethiopia: GERD Resonates With Pan-African Initiatives

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is not just a national project for Ethiopia--it has broader implications for the entire African continent. As one of Africa's largest infrastructure projects, GERD embodies the principles of Pan- Africanism by promoting economic self-reliance, regional cooperation, and shared prosperity, peace and economic integration.

GERD is 100% financed by the people of Ethiopia without reliance on foreign aid or loans, demonstrating Africa's ability to fund and execute its own mega-projects. This mega project is not only a flagship of Ethiopia but certainly of Africa as well. GERD will become one of the power hubs in Ethiopia supplying hydroelectric power to Africa.

In the context of NePAD, Agenda 2063, AfCFTA, it sets a precedent for other African nations to take ownership of their natural resources and build critical infrastructure. African leaders are expected to coordinate the process of pulling together African resources to be used for Africa's development programs instead of being raw material resources for companies located in industrialized countries across the world.

The current tariff war and cutting of aid programs is expected to be a wakeup call for African countries to use their resources including water resources to generate renewable energy resources. GERD is the best example for this.

GERD and its completion in about six months' time, is a living monument of Ethiopia's total victory against the conspiracies of those who tried to weaken, balkanize Ethiopia. They dread to see strong and prosperous Ethiopia and will leave no stone unturned to sabotage the development programs of the country.

GERD highlights the spirit of African unity, showcasing what African countries can achieve through collective determination. No African country is fully and completely endowed with all natural resources but if African countries pull together their resources, they can engage in uninterrupted economic growth and development. In this context, GERD will generate over 6,000 megawatts of electricity, making Ethiopia a leading energy hub in Africa and for Africa.

Neighboring countries like Sudan, Kenya, Djibouti, South Sudan and Tanzania are already benefiting or are in the process of benefiting from electricity exports, enhancing regional energy cooperation. This clearly indicates the extent to which Ethiopia is sharing her resources guided by the vision of Pan Africanism. Access to affordable electricity can spur industrialization, job creation, and economic growth across the Horn of Africa and beyond.

GERD challenges neo-colonial water treaties made in 1929 and 1959 involving Britain, Egypt and Sudan with the objectives of controlling the sources of the Nile and totally monopolizing the waters of the Nile without involving Ethiopia which contributes more than 85 percent of the waters of the Nile.

It asserts Ethiopia's right to develop the Nile while promoting equitable water sharing for all Nile Basin countries. The project aligns with the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), which seeks a fair and just use of the Nile waters for all African nations.

It must be noted that reliable electricity from GERD will boost Africa's industrialization efforts and reduce dependence on costly fuel imports. It creates opportunities for cross-border trade and investment, promoting economic integration in the East African region. By stabilizing energy supply, GERD contributes to food security, agricultural productivity, and climate resilience in Africa.

GERD has sparked debates on Africa's water security, encouraging diplomatic engagement between Nile Basin countries. It strengthens regional institutions like the African Union (AU), which has played a mediating role in GERD negotiations. The dam serves as a model for African-led solutions to cross-border challenges without external interference.

Egypt and Sudan have expressed concerns over GERD's potential impact on water flow, leading to diplomatic tensions. Africa must prioritize dialogue, trust-building, and shared governance to ensure that GERD benefits all stakeholders. Strengthening the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) and CFA will be key to promoting cooperation rather than conflict over the Nile's resources.

GERD is more than just a power-generation project--it is a Pan-African success story that embodies self-reliance, economic cooperation, and regional integration. If managed properly, it can serve as a catalyst for Africa's development, inspiring other nations to take bold steps toward self-sufficiency and shared prosperity.

GERD is just like a messenger of peace and equitable use of the waters of the Blue Nile. It is a tool for peaceful cooperation and mutually beneficiary undertaking to support the power needs of the countries of the Horn of Africa to energize their nascent manufacturing industries and other sectors of their economic development. On the other hand, the experience gained in constructing GERD and the technologies thereof can establish good relationship and skill transfer to other African countries who may wish to build their own dams in the future. The institutes of higher learning and universities in these countries can gain experience from Ethiopian engineers and hydrologists in building their own capacity in science and technology thus promoting Pan Africanism.

The development of tourism and hospitality sector will make GERD a center for mutual friendship among the peoples of many countries and tourists coming from different countries across the world promoting cultural Pan Africanism.

GERD will be an excellent venue for promoting Ethiopia's cultural and diplomatic relations among the youth across the world through educational tour exchange programs that could promote Ethiopia's relations with countries and peoples of the world.

The Revised Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Ethiopia, in section 3 of the policy document states that "Ethiopia will utilize her Trans Boundary water resources in an equitable and mutually beneficial manner and will strive to maximize her benefits through strong foreign relations and objectives.

This denotes that Ethiopia has never planned to use the waters of the Blue Nile only for herself but to share the energy resources with other African countries to promote economic integration and united action against climate change by using non fossil fuel energy resources like GERD.

As indicated earlier, by being an excellent venue for eco-tourism and hospitality center, GERD will be a major tourist attraction center in Africa in which visitors from Africa and the rest of the world can come together to promote peace and constructive dialogue.

Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan benefit more by cooperating to fulfill the 17 elements of SDGs which are directly or indirectly connected to the benefits they can secure from cooperating on equitable use of the Nile waters including designing areas of cooperation on joint utilization of resources from GERD.

The GERD has the potential to facilitate greater regional integration and cooperation among riparian countries in the Nile Basin. Shared infrastructure projects like the GERD can foster collaboration and mutual dependency, encouraging dialogue, trust-building, and joint management of water resources.

The construction and operation of the GERD provide an opportunity for Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan to engage in constructive dialogue and negotiation to address mutual concerns and interests related to water security, hydroelectric power generation, and environmental sustainability. Effective water diplomacy can help build confidence, resolve disputes, and promote peaceful coexistence.

The GERD's hydropower generation can contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change impacts by displacing fossil fuel-based electricity generation. Additionally, the regulation of water flow and sedimentation by the dam can have positive environmental effects, including improved water quality and ecosystem health.

The GERD's reservoir and associated infrastructure could support various economic activities, including fisheries, tourism, and irrigation, benefiting local communities and fostering cross-border trade and investment opportunities.

The construction and operation of the GERD can promote people-to-people exchange, cultural understanding, and collaboration among communities living in the Nile Basin. Educational programs, cultural exchanges, and joint research initiatives can help build bridges and promote solidarity among riparian populations in the spirit off Pan Africanism.

While the GERD presents opportunities for peaceful cooperation and regional development, it is essential for Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan to engage in transparent and inclusive dialogue, respect international law and principles of equitable water allocation, and prioritize mutual benefits and shared prosperity for all riparian countries in the Nile Basin. Effective cooperation and collaboration will be key to realizing the full potential of the GERD as a catalyst for peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region.

Power sharing among the East African countries will not only contribute to meeting the renewable energy needs of the region but is also instrumental in practically helping to promote peace and security cooperation among the countries.

Ethiopia showed her vision on multiple sets of cooperation among Nile riparian countries by playing a major role in establishing NBI and the resultant Nile Council which is already under operation. This is a typical manifestation of how Ethiopia worked towards using African resources for enhancing African economic development. Ethiopia has always cherished the values and operational objectives of Agenda 2063 by constructing GERD in the spirit of pan Africanism.

Ethiopia is pursuing an important strategy of using African natural resources for Africa's development. This again is in line with Ethiopia's foreign policy, diplomacy, and the cardinal values of Pan Africanism.

GERD has a potential for promoting tourism and hospitality industry not only in Ethiopia but across the world. It stands to reason that GERD has a lot in store for Africa and the world. Ethiopia has to do much more to use her natural resources in the pursuit of peace and security as an important objective of the nation's foreign policy and diplomacy.