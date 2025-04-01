Somalia: Tensions Between Somali Forces and Al-Shabaab Erupt in Sabiid Area

1 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Afgooye, Somalia (Smn) — Tensions between Somali government forces and Al-Shabaab militants have escalated in the Sabiid area, located near Afgooye town in the Lower Shabelle region, since yesterday.

Residents in the area are living in fear, with some fleeing to Afgooye to escape the potential outbreak of combat, as a conflict between the two sides appears imminent in Sabiid, which is currently under the control of Al-Shabaab. The group took over the area a week ago.

Heavy fighting has broken out in the region on several occasions, forcing Somali government forces to withdraw after coming under intense pressure from continuous Al-Shabaab attacks.

Additionally, Awdheegle, a town close to Sabiid, has witnessed significant displacement of people due to escalating tensions. This followed an attempt by Somali government forces to retake the area, which remains under Al-Shabaab control.

During the month of Ramadan, Al-Shabaab has intensified its operations in both Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle regions, successfully regaining several areas, which has dealt a significant blow to the Somali government's authority in these regions.

