Malawi: Good News - Maize Prices Drop By 19%, Easing Inflation Worries

1 April 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Consumers can breathe a sigh of relief as maize prices have fallen by 19 percent, bringing much-needed relief to household budgets and easing inflationary pressures. A snap survey reveals that the average price of a 50-kilogramme (kg) bag of maize in Malawi's cities and major towns now stands at K88,900, down from the record K110,000 recorded in mid-February this year.

Across different regions, Zomba has the highest maize prices at K96,000 per 50kg bag, followed by Lilongwe at K90,000 to K92,000. In Blantyre, Mangochi, and Mzuzu, maize prices peak at K90,000, but more affordable options ranging from K75,000 to K80,000 are available in Mzuzu and Mangochi.

The biggest boost for consumers comes from the influx of freshly harvested maize, which is entering the market at significantly reduced prices of K50,000 to K60,000 per 50kg bag, further driving down costs and improving accessibility.

Economist Marvin Banda predicts that food inflation will continue to decline over the next four months, thanks to increased supply.

"The agricultural production cycle indicates that as the harvest penetrates the market, prices will keep decreasing, not just for maize but for other farm products as well," Banda explained. "However, restrictions on exports and imports for certain agricultural goods could create supply distortions, affecting availability and prices later in the year."

Consumers Association of Malawi (Cama) Executive Director John Kapito welcomed the price drop, emphasizing its role in reducing inflation and improving affordability. However, he cautioned farmers against selling all their maize at current prices, warning of potential price hikes in the coming months due to lower harvest volumes.

"Government must ensure that food agencies such as Admarc and the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) have adequate resources to procure maize early and stock up for the lean period," Kapito advised.

With maize prices stabilizing and inflation showing signs of easing, Malawians can look forward to more affordable staple food prices, bringing much-needed economic relief to households nationwide.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.