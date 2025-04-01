Kenya: Mombasa Port Welcomes 600 Tourists On Cruise Ship

1 April 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's tourism sector has received a boost after the arrival of 600 visitors on a luxurious Symphony Cruise ship at Mombasa.

Their arrivals come at a time when the country is looking to diversify its tourist offerings, including cruise tourism, whose popularity has been growing.

"Cruise Tourism is a key economic driver not only in the tourism sector but also presents immense opportunities creating employment, supporting local enterprises, and promoting Kenya's global image as a must-visit destination," the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) said in a statement.

"Every cruise ship docking at Mombasa contributes to the economy through port services, guided tours, and passenger spending on local attractions, souvenirs, and hospitality."

Already, KTB has developed a Cruise Tourism Strategy to position Kenya as a top cruise destination through a comprehensive roadmap that includes enhanced marketing and promotion, engaging global cruise operators, and participating in industry events such as Seatrade Cruise Global.

"The arrival of Crystal Symphony is a testament to Kenya's growing appeal in the global cruise market. Cruise tourism is a key pillar of our strategy to diversify tourism offerings, create economic opportunities, and showcase Kenya's tourism attractions," said KTB CEO June Chepkemei.

"Our focus remains on strengthening partnerships with cruise operators and ensuring seamless experiences for cruise travellers through a collaborative approach."

Last year, Kenya recorded 2.5 million tourist arrivals, up from 1.9 million in 2023, with the government targeting 7 million visitors by 2027, as per President William Ruto.

Consequently, the sector earned the country Sh142.5 billion in revenue in the first half of the year, a rise from $1.06 billion in the same period last year, according to KTB.

