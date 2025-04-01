Kenya: CS Duale Says SHA to Clear Hospital Claims By the 14th of Each Month

Nairobi — Newly appointed Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has assured healthcare providers that the Social Health Authority (SHA) will now process and settle hospital claims by the 14th of each month.

This move aims to streamline payments and alleviate financial strain on healthcare facilities.

Duale made the commitment on Tuesday as he officially assumed office, taking over from his Environment counterpart Deborah Barasa.

On his first day in office, Duale outlined an ambitious roadmap to revamp the country's healthcare system, prioritizing financial accountability, improved service delivery, and enhanced patient care.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring efficiency and accessibility in public healthcare services.

In line with President William Ruto's directives, Duale announced increased financial support for critical care and cancer treatment.

Effective April 1, 2025, rebates for Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU) beds will rise to Sh28,000 per day.

Additionally, oncology patients will benefit from an enhanced treatment package of Sh550,000 per individual, significantly improving access to cancer care.

Addressing long-standing workforce concerns, Duale pledged to fast-track all pending human resource issues within the ministry.

He emphasized collaboration with stakeholders to develop sustainable solutions for the sector.

To strengthen the supply of essential medicines and medical commodities, the CS set an ambitious target to increase the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) order fill rate to 90 percent.

To achieve this, Duale disclosed that the government has allocated Sh1.5 billion in the Supplementary Budget to recapitalize KEMSA.

Additionally, negotiations are underway for a Sh5 billion credit facility to ensure commodity security, support local manufacturing, and enable bulk procurement to reduce costs.

Duale also vowed to address systemic inefficiencies in healthcare service delivery.

A key part of this strategy is the establishment of a fully operational 24/7 TaifaCare call center, accessible via the toll-free number 147, to handle patient and provider inquiries.

Looking ahead to digital transformation, the CS announced plans to digitize all public health facilities by October 1, 2025, a move aimed at improving service efficiency and accessibility nationwide