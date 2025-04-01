South Africa: North West Traditional Horse Racing Gives the Economy a Leg Up

The inaugural Lobelo la Dipitsi Traditional Horse Racing event, held at Bloomtech Lodge in Vryburg at the weekend, celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the North West province while also stimulating local economic growth.

According to the North West Provincial Government (NWPG), Lobelo la Dipitsi represents a significant milestone in the province's initiative to use traditional sports for economic development.

The race attracted an influx of visitors from across the province and neighbouring countries such as Botswana and Namibia, boosting tourism and fostering cross-border collaboration.

A key feature of the event was the small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMME) exhibition, which showcased 69 stalls supported by the Department of Economic Development, Conservation, Environment, and Tourism (DEDECT)and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality.

These enterprises, ranging from flea market vendors to informal traders, displayed a variety of artisanal products, including handcrafted African-themed clothing, footwear, organic herbs, spices, perfumes, and wooden vases.

The gathering was attended by Premier Lazarus Mokgosi and the DEDECT MEC, Bitsa Lenkopane with the MEC emphasising the race's role in economic transformation, saying it is not just a celebration of cultural heritage but also a strategic initiative to drive local business growth.

This platform empowers Black entrepreneurs, facilitates job creation, and strengthens the local economy.

"Through the North West Gambling Board, we envisage empowering emerging race associations with compliance in terms of acquiring relevant licenses with gambling legislations."

During a walkabout of the flea market, the MEC engaged directly with small business owners to assess their experiences and the impact of the event on their enterprises.

She alluded to the fact that the department will continue to offer support to small businesses and cooperatives to ensure that their products are well packaged, properly labelled, and adhere to the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) requirements.

"The economic activity generated by the event reaffirmed the potential of public-private partnerships in promoting sustainable economic development."

The event reached its highlight with an exciting prize-giving ceremony, officiated by the province's leadership.

Lenkopane commended the participation of young riders and the involvement of regional partners from Botswana, Namibia, and Lesotho, highlighting the significance of this initiative in fostering strong economic and cultural ties.

"I am confident that Lobelo la Dipitsi has the potential to grow into a flagship event on North West's tourism calendar," she added.

She further extended her gratitude to the event sponsors, including GBets, Goldrush, Sunbets, CGM and other contributors, for their commitment to making the event a reality.

She also expressed gratitude to community members and horse riders for their enthusiastic participation and support.

Lobelo la Dipitsi will be rotated annually across the districts of the province, ensuring continued economic impact, cultural preservation, and regional integration.

This groundbreaking initiative has reinforced the NWPG's commitment to empowering local communities through strategic events and sustainable economic initiatives.