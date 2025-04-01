South Africa: Ethekwini Municipality Commits to Address Public Protector Concerns

The eThekwini Municipality Executive Committee (EXCO) has affirmed its commitment to address concerns raised by Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, following a special meeting held at Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre in Durban, on Monday.

The engagement formed part of the Public Protector's ongoing strategic stakeholder outreach, which seeks to forge a robust collaborative framework to resolve outstanding matters and reinforce the existing memorandum of understanding between the municipality and the Public Protector's Office.

This as Gcaleka presented a detailed assessment revealing that 29 formal complaints were lodged against the municipality. The complaints highlighted concerns, including allegations of maladministration, undue delays, abuse of power, improper prejudice, and critical service delivery failures.

"Our Office has identified systemic issues that demand urgent attention. The complaints we have received reflect a profound erosion of public trust, stemming from persistent service delivery breakdowns and administrative shortcomings. This meeting is a critical step towards rectifying these issues through enhanced collaboration and stringent implementation of remedial actions," Gcaleka said.

In response to the Public Protector's assessment, eThekwini Mayor, Cyril Xaba emphasised the council's commitment to take immediate and decisive action.

Xaba commended the proactive engagement and pledged the council's full cooperation to address the issues raised.

"We will immediately convene a dedicated session to rigorously review the existing memorandum of understanding and will develop comprehensive action plans to address each identified issue. This process will ensure the Public Protector's investigations are expedited and that tangible, measurable improvements are implemented without delay," said the mayor.

City Manager, Musa Mbhele echoed the mayor's commitment, stressing that the concerns raised by the Public Protector are being taken seriously.

"We are actively implementing strategic plans to rectify these deficiencies. Crucially, the proposed new municipal organogram will establish a dedicated office to manage and promptly address all concerns raised by Chapter 9 institutions, including the Human Rights Commission and the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

"This will guarantee a streamlined, efficient, and transparent process for handling all complaints and inquiries. The Municipality acknowledges the urgent need to restore public confidence and will ensure that this engagement marks the beginning of a sustained and rigorous effort to deliver accountable, efficient, and effective governance," Mbhele said.