Kenya's KenGen warns of bogus ad for non-existent jobs at the electricity generation company

IN SHORT: A viral Facebook post claims KenGen is hiring for several positions. But the company has denied this.

A Facebook post claims that the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) is looking to fill several positions, including for mechanical technicians, electrical engineers and financial accountants.

KenGen is Kenya's largest power producer, generating over 60% of the country's electricity. It is listed and majority owned by the government.

The post asks interested applicants to email their applications to [email protected] by 31 March 2025.

Finding a job in Kenya can be difficult, particularly for the country's youth. This is often due to high unemployment rates and a mismatch between skills and job market needs.

This KenGen job ad appears here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.)

But is it legitimate? We checked.

Ignore fake job ad

There are several red flags that the ad is fake, such as the email address provided. Legitimate organisations such as KenGen use official domain emails (such as @kengen.co.ke) for recruitment, not generic email addresses like Outlook.

As a government-owned company, KenGen has strict rules. It announces vacancies through its official website and verified social media accounts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Labour Energy By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The company has not posted such vacancies on its official website or social media accounts. The vacancies listed on the careers section are for different positions.

KenGen, through its official X account, said the job advertisement was false.

"FRAUD ALERT! Beware of fraudulent job adverts circulating on WhatsApp claiming to be from us @KenGenKenya vacancies are only published on our official website and national newspapers. Visit careers.kengen.co.ke for job opportunities. #KaaChonjo," wrote KenGen.

Similar fraudulent job ads have been circulating online, preying on desperate job seekers. Always verify job listings through official company websites and avoid applying via unverified email addresses to avoid falling victim to job scams.

The fake job ad also appears here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.