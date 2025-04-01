Zimbabwe: Govt Gives Assurance of Peace, Security in Mashonaland West

Walter Nyamukondiwa — People in Mashonaland West should go about their normal business and other affairs today, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Marian Chombo said yesterday, and alert law enforcement agencies if anyone tries to disrupt the peace and normal life.

She described the attempts to demonstrate by some shadowy figures as an attempt to disrupt the nation's peace, security and development trajectory.

In her address yesterday, Minister Chombo said Government was committed to promoting peace, security and development in Mashonaland West Province.

"The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, unequivocally condemns the 31 March 2025, planned demonstrations across the breadbasket province of the nation," she said.

"These demonstrations will not only disrupt our efforts towards peace and stability of the province but will also disrupt our economic trajectory as well as put the lives of innocent citizens at risk."

She said security organs would not hesitate to take decisive measures against individuals, groups and other efforts to disrupt peace and stability in the province and the country at large.

"I humbly urge all stakeholders, including civil society organisations, the business community and community leaders, to desist from engaging in any activities that may incite violence or disrupt the prevailing peace and tranquillity," she said.

"As Government, we will not tolerate any counter-productive actions that will seek to undermine Government's progressive efforts."

She urged citizens, the business community and all stakeholders to continue operating as usual and alert law enforcement agencies of any attempts to disrupt peace and routine business activities.