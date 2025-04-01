Zimbabwe: Lifeline for Ex-Wanela Workers

31 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Tanyaradzwa Rusike

TSHIAMISO Trust, an organisation that was established to provide compensation to former mine workers suffering permanent lung damage from silicosis, will be launching its services in Zimbabwe to assist ex-Wenela claimants.

The trust began the process of engaging a local service provider last year to gather the required information that will pave the way for the compensation process .

It is also responsible for compensating all eligible current and former mineworkers across southern Africa with permanent impairment due to silicosis or work-related TB, or their dependants where the mine worker has passed away.

At least 4 000 miners who worked under the Witwatersrand Native Labour Association (Wenela) are set to benefit.

Tshiamiso Trust stakeholder relations and communications executive Ms Lusanda Jiya said they have found service providers to help in the process.

"The trust is pleased to announce that we have successfully accredited Baines Occupational Health Services to facilitate both the lodgment of claims, as well as Benefit Medical Examinations for Tshiamiso Trust claimants.

"Services will be available at their facilities in Harare, Bulawayo and Gweru, on an appointment basis," she said.

Ms Jiya said Zimbabwe has long been a focal point for their compensation efforts.

"Following discussions with the government, the Trust began the process of engaging service provider. These services are crucial to the claims process, ensuring that ex-Wenela mineworkers and their families have access to the support from the Trust, by streamlining the claims process and providing essential medical assessments," she said.

"Comprehensive training and onboarding followed, including live testing in December 2024. We remain committed to launching our services in Zimbabwe as soon as possible.

She added that they were working closely with the ex-miner association in Zimbabwe.

"The Tshiamiso Trust was established to give effect to the settlement agreement reached between six mining companies and claimant attorneys in the historic silicosis and TB class action. The companies are African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye Stillwater and Gold Fields," said Ms Jiya.

The Wenela workers were Southern African migrant labourers who worked in South Africa during the late 19th century to mid-20th century. They were recruited by the Witwatersrand Native Labour Association, which brought them from countries such as Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe was a major contributor to South African labour. Most of the migrants worked underground in gold mines.

