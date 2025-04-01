Zimbabwe: Nyahwa Ends Glamour Boys' Drought

31 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Curtworth Masango — A long, agonising wait. A frustrating silence. For nearly 12 hours of football, Dynamos fans had to endure the unthinkable: their beloved team struggling to find the back of the net. But yesterday, at long last, the drought ended.

Shadreck Nyahwa became the first Dynamos player to score a league goal this season, breaking the 754-minute curse with a composed 56th-minute strike to secure a vital 1-0 win over defending champions Simba Bhora at Rufaro Stadium. The goal not only ended the team's agonising goal famine but also handed the Harare giants their first win of the 2025 campaign, a much-needed three points that lifted them to six from four matches.

It was an emotional moment for Nyahwa, who had battled to score all season. His strike came following a defensive mix-up by Simba Bhora's goalkeeper William Thole and defender Isheanesu Mauchi, allowing the midfielder to pounce on a loose ball in the box. The goal was only Dynamos' second in the league this year, following an own goal in their 1-1 draw against TelOne.

"It's been a long time since I scored. I have had chances, but it wasn't happening," Nyahwa admitted after the match, his voice breaking with emotion. "I'm happy, and I dedicate this goal to my unborn child. That's why I put the ball under my shirt during the celebration."

Nyahwa's goal was not just a personal achievement, but a crucial moment for the entire team, easing the mounting pressure on the squad and offering a glimpse of the potential the 2025 class holds.

"At a team like Dynamos, fans expect victories always. But it's not always easy," Nyahwa said. "We're fighting hard as the team blends experienced players with new talent."

