Zimbabwe: Msebe's Dramatic Equaliser Stun Bosso

For 89 minutes, Highlanders had done the hard part. They had soaked pressure, finally found a breakthrough, and had their fingers on all three points.

But in the dying embers of stoppage time, Mthokozisi Msebe rose like a ghost from the past to haunt the Bulawayo giants, powering home a thumping header that stole a dramatic 1-1 draw for the debutants Scottland at a heaving Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

It was a moment that left Bosso fans frozen in disbelief. Their celebrations after Andrew Mbeba's sweetly struck 81st minute freekick had barely subsided when Scottland delivered the sucker punch - a poetic equaliser forged in the very chaos Highlanders thought they had tamed.

And in that one breathless minute, Highlanders surrendered not only two points, but also, perhaps, their early-season momentum. The shock was visible. The groans audible. A familiar script had repeated - again.

"We can't say we gained a point," lamented Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu, clearly struggling to hide his disappointment.

"Looking at the time that we scored, we should have come out with maximum points. Once again, we conceded with the last kick in added time. That is one area we need to work on."

Kaindu, who has been quietly rebuilding a young Bosso side full of promise and flair, bemoaned what he described as a lapse in tactical management and mental concentration - a costly cocktail that has now denied them victories in back-to-back games.

"We are building something with these youngsters, but maybe it's just our tactics towards the end. We thought we had managed the game. But football is cruel - one last ball into the box, and they scored," said the Zambian tactician.

Indeed, football is played over 90 minutes. That's exactly what Scottland coach Tonderayi Ndiraya reminded his charges in the huddle before the final push - and it paid off.

"Football is played 90 minutes. We kept believing that a goal would come - and it did," said Ndiraya with a calm grin. It's always difficult to come here and get a point, but I think we competed very well. Highlanders are a solid team, they gave us a good run, especially with the home advantage."

Scottland, who arrived in Bulawayo licking wounds from a 1-0 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars, looked disjointed at times. But this is a new side still finding its feet in the Premiership. That they dug deep in the face of adversity - and hostile territory - speaks volumes about their mental fortitude.

"We're still new. Just four games into the league. The players are still learning to play together. But the more minutes they get, the more cohesive we'll become," added Ndiraya.

Barbourfields, as expected, was packed to the rafters. The carnival atmosphere - powered by Vuvuzelas, flags, and animated chanting from both sets of fans -- was a refreshing throwback to the golden PSL Sundays.

Though the match lacked sustained quality in the final third, it never lost its tension.

Highlanders, backed by an expectant home crowd, started brighter. Reason Sibanda sent an early warning with a speculative strike in the second minute, while Mason Mushore's dangerous cross minutes later was cleared alertly by Ronald Pfumbidzai.

For Scottland, the best chance of the half fell to striker Lynoth Chikuhwa - once a Bosso darling. His header, unmarked inside the area, drifted agonisingly wide in the 20th minute.

The first half was characterised by half-chances and wayward finishing, with both sides struggling to test either goalkeeper. Highlanders had the bulk of possession, but couldn't convert it into meaningful opportunities.

The second half brought a bit more urgency. Never Rauzhi squandered a golden opportunity moments after the restart, skying his shot after a neat pass from Melikhaya Ncube. The crowd sensed frustration, and Barbourfields grew tense.

When Mbeba finally delivered in the 81st minute - his left-footed freekick bending delightfully past Nelson Chadya - it felt like Highlanders had earned a hard-fought victory.

But Scottland had one last throw of the dice.

In the third minute of added time, substitute Msebe found space between defenders, timed his leap to perfection, and buried his header with clinical precision. From the bench, Ndiraya leapt in celebration. The Bosso fans, once roaring, were left stunned into silence.

Scottland, still wet behind the ears in top-flight football, walked off to loud applause from their travelling support. For Highlanders, it was another night of what-ifs - and a deepening concern about how they're closing out games.

For Mabviravira's football faithful, there's growing belief that Ndiraya's men, still forming, still grinding, could soon become a serious factor in this year's title race. They may be rough around the edges, but they're not easily broken. Not even at Barbourfields. And for a young side with its leadership spine formed around veterans like Peter Muduhwa and Tichaona Chipunza, the message is clear: they may be new, but they're not to be underestimated.

Teams:

Highlanders: Raphael Pitisi (gk), Talent Dube (Archford Faira 78'), Arthur Ndlovu, Brian Mlotshwa, McKinnon Mushore (Nqobile Ndlovu 66'), Melikhaya Ncube, Reason Sibanda, Brighton Ncube (Tendai Muvuti 78'), Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Never Rauzhi.

Scottland: Nelson Chadya (gk), Tichaona Chipunza, Michael Tapera, Peter Muduhwa, Gareth Madhake, Kevin Moyo, Ronald Pfumbidzai (Kudzai Jason 86'), Panashe Mutimbanyoka (Walter Musona 66'), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Khama Billiat 66'), Vassili Kawe (Nathan Mutasa 86'), Fredrick Botchway (Mthokozisi Msebe 54').