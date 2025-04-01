Zimbabwe: Sir Dhedwa's Rise Sparks Outcry Over Alleged Abuse

Veronica Gwaze — A 13-year-old boy from Mbare, affectionately known as "Sir Dhedwa," has become a viral sensation for his animated Premier Soccer League score predictions, but behind the laughter and placards, a storm is brewing over possible child exploitation.

Sir Dhedwa, whose real name is Ngedwa Mpako, shot to fame last year with passionate social media debates about global football stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

More recently, he has turned his attention to local football, boldly predicting victories for Mabvuku-based side Scottland FC, while waving placards bearing outrageous pledges.

At a recent clash between Scottland and defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium, the boy stood in the VIP section clutching a sign that read: "Kana Ngezi ikadya Scottland ndinodya 2kg ye salt ne 2 litres ye petrol" -- ("If Ngezi beats Scottland, I'll eat two kilogrammes of salt and drink two litres of petrol").

The stunt, meant to grab attention and perhaps more gifts from Scottland benefactor Scott Sakupwanya, who recently gave the boy US$1 000, has triggered national debate over child rights, poverty, and the blurred lines between fame and exploitation.

While his fearless performances have endeared him to football fans, a growing number of observers say the boy is being used for profit and publicity.

Critics are pointing fingers at his coach, Stanley Kavai, who manages Dhedwa's social media accounts and frequently features him in videos soliciting help.

"I don't force him," Kavai insists. "We agree on everything we do. People are attacking me without understanding that there's harmony between us."

But the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare sees things differently and they're ready to act.

"The child is being abused," said Mrs Susan Ngani, Harare provincial social welfare officer.

"Under the Child Justice Bill, the coach, who is not his legal guardian, can be prosecuted."

Ngani said using a child to solicit donations in public spaces like stadiums constitutes child labour, which is outlawed under Chapter 5:06 of the Children's Act.

"Any person who causes a child to beg, perform, or be exhibited in a way likely to harm their health, mind, morals, or body is guilty of an offence punishable by a fine or imprisonment," she said.

Children's rights watchdog Justice for Children echoed the ministry's concerns, describing Dhedwa as "vulnerable and in need of urgent protection."

"Soliciting for gifts, especially in public arenas where children are exposed to verbal or physical abuse, is a violation of their rights," the group said in a statement.

"A minor cannot give legal consent to such actions. The coach must understand his limits, and the parents need to be educated on the dangers involved."

In a revealing interview, Dhedwa's father, Hlasela Mpako, said he was unaware that allowing his son to perform publicly could be considered a crime.

"I didn't know it was illegal. I was just happy that people are giving him money," he said. "He was born brilliant and he's streetwise, so we let him do what he loves."

Despite his growing public profile and the occasional gifts, Dhedwa's family still lives in dire poverty, raising further questions about who truly benefits from his fame. Many critics have questioned the financial arrangements, wondering why the Mpako household has yet to see substantial improvements despite the boy's publicised windfalls.

Sports psychologist Blessed Chinyangare warns that children like Dhedwa, who are thrust into the public spotlight without adequate support, are at risk of long-term emotional and psychological harm.

"Such children may lose interest in education, and if the public attention or gifts stop coming, they can fall into depression, drug use, or criminal behaviour," he said.

He urged authorities to take a holistic approach to the issue.

"The developing brain absorbs experiences deeply. If not guided properly, these early exposures can shape destructive habits. We need psycho-social support and proper guidance for such children."

Dhedwa's stardom, while bringing fleeting financial benefits, also exposes him to potential harm. The world of fame, especially in an unregulated environment, can be a double-edged sword for children.

The debate has spilled onto social media, where opinions remain sharply divided. Some hail Dhedwa as a self-made star whose charisma deserves recognition and reward. Others, however, see him as a pawn in a larger game driven by adults who should know better.

"The boy is brilliant," wrote one commenter. "Why not nurture him and let him use his talent to grow into something bigger?"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another countered: "This is blatant exploitation. A child should not be the face of begging -- it's unfair and unethical."

The controversy surrounding Sir Dhedwa has laid bare the vulnerabilities faced by children in Zimbabwe, especially in marginalised communities where poverty often leaves parents with few options.

Child rights advocate Sandra Matangira believes the case is a reflection of broader societal failures.

"We need to strengthen child protection laws and ensure that the public understands them," she said.

"At the same time, we must address the root causes that push families into these situations."

While Dhedwa's talent and charisma have brought brief moments of joy, they have also exposed him to a dangerous world of unregulated fame.

As authorities investigate, the case has become a litmus test for how Zimbabwe treats its most vulnerable, and how far society is willing to go for entertainment. The outcome could set a precedent for handling similar cases in the future.

For now, the spotlight remains on Sir Dhedwa, the boy whose dreams and daring placards captured a nation's attention, and sparked a conversation long overdue.