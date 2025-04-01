Zimbabwe: Korea's Anti-Corruption Body Pledges to Support Zacc

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) of the Republic of Korea has pledged to support the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) in strengthening its fight against corruption in the public sector.

The commitment was made at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between ZACC and ACRC at the Korean Government Complex in Seoul on Friday.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ACRC Chairperson, Mr Ryu Chul Whan, expressed satisfaction with the elevated relations between Korea and Zimbabwe.

"We are impressed and respect Zimbabwe's efforts to tackle corruption. We are prepared to share knowledge, and expertise and we will be glad if Zimbabwe can suggest practical steps for operationalising the MOU," he said.

ZACC Chairperson Mr Michael Reza said this collaboration will enable the Commission to adopt and adapt proven mechanisms like the Integrity Assessment, and Corruption Risk Assessment and work towards institutionalising integrity training for all public officials.

"Zimbabwe has been doing integrity pledges and integrity committees; and will consider expanding the programme to incorporate trainings.

"The ACRC's Corruption Risk Assessment (CRA) mechanism will be an excellent model for Zimbabwe.

"This systematic approach allows for the identification of corruption risks within public administration processes," said Mr Reza.

The Republic of Korea has a strong legal framework which includes the Anti-Graft Act, Conflict of Interest Prevention Act, Public Fund Recovery Act, Code of Conduct for Public Officials which seeks to prohibit bribery and improper solicitation; and the Public Interest Whistle-blower Protection Act.

These laws set behavioural rules for public officials.

Zimbabwe and Korea have enjoyed warm and cordial bilateral relations for the past 31 years.

The two countries have exchanged high-level visits, including by His Excellency President Mnangagwa who visited Seoul in June 2024 for the Korea-Africa Summit and held bilateral discussions with the President of the Republic of Korea H. E Mr Yoon Suk Yeol, where five agreements spanning trade, aviation, agriculture, and private-sector collaboration were sealed.