Zimbabwe: Ignore Misguided Calls for Demonstrations

We do not imagine there will be any serious support for demonstrations called for today by a former member of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association and a former Zanu PF Central Committee member who could not garner support in either organisation for his minority views.

Few people among the general public would not have recognised his name before he started his social media campaigns to try and get around his lack of support among those he once worked with.

Furthermore, the support he has been receiving on social media comes from groups and individuals whose names are hardly on everyone's lips, and may not even exist.

We have seen many times "groups" that no one has heard of emerging from the woodwork to make statements.

At best, these are half a dozen people sitting around a crate of beers somewhere, more usually a single person who feels they are important, and these days can quite easily be a person creating social media names and so forming several groups, none of which have any members except that one person.

From past experience of non-entities calling for public protests, nothing will happen today, at least nothing in the way of such protests. And normally these calls could be safely ignored.

No leading person in opposition politics has been backing the call for protests, and the generality of Zimbabweans know the folly of engaging mindless violent demonstrations.

Rumours on social media, usually announced as certainties rather than fiction, that the authorities might close off central business districts are obviously not true.

The authorities have made it clear that there will be a greater police presence to make sure that criminals do not try and take advantage of the calls and social media chatter.

We expect everyone to carry on with their normal legal business and legal activities.

However, there are still dangers, again based on past experience, because some individuals, sometimes grouping themselves for the day as they try and talk each other into activity, might attempt to take advantage of the situation to rob and loot.

We have seen this several times where people assemble then swing into action and break into shops and businesses and steal what they can.

This is what obviously makes many business people nervous.

The formal retailers, through the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers, sought and received assurances from the police and the authorities that adequate police protection would be available to deter criminal gangs who might target their businesses, and if the worse came to the worse, deal with criminals trying their luck.

CZR has issued a statement saying that its members should treat today like a normal business day, and we expect most of them will.

The main public transport organisations have been assured that bus and kombi services are not going to be affected. They have since urged their members to continue in business as normal.

The transporters have also urged the police who might be keeping an eye on traffic and potential troublemakers to let their buses and kombis through without delays.

This should be easy to arrange. Police may want to glance through the windows of some public transport, but when they see normal people going about their normal business, and that is easy to see, they can wave it on.

These retail and transport groups would obviously welcome a denser police presence, so that potential troublemakers and criminals will maintain a low profile and slink off. And this seems to be the position of the police, who have been making it clear that they regard today as a normal working day.

There will still be some who will be nervous about moving around, not wanting to be caught up in any trouble, and we can sympathise with them.

But they should not worry and in any case can often find out before they move around that there is no trouble and so go about their normal activities.

This nervousness is what has obviously caused more to delve into some of the more arcane social media to see if their worries have any basis, but we hope that they will realise that there is not really anything behind the calls for trouble and will relax.

It seems odd that a single person, who is not much of a public figure, can create so much unfactual talk on some social media platforms, but this is the sort of thing we can regrettably have in the modern world.

We will have to become more and more used to this sort of thing, and be able to distinguish between factual news and fake news.