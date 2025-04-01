Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Crisis - High Stakes Indaba in the Pipeline

Debra Matabvu — SADC Chairperson, President Mnangagwa and his East African Community (EAC) counterpart, Kenyan President William Ruto, are expected to hold a high-level meeting this week to formally appoint a panel of eminent African leaders and define their mandate in seeking a lasting solution to the conflict bedevilling eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In a virtual SADC-EAC meeting on Monday last week, regional leaders appointed former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe, former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba Panza and former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde to spearhead efforts to end the conflict in DRC.

President Mnangagwa and President Ruto were tasked with convening the briefing within seven days to outline the panel's mandate and tasks.

In an interview yesterday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira said preparations were now at an advanced stage, with the meeting set to be held within the stipulated framework.

"We believe that the high-level briefing will be held anytime from now and will be held within the seven-day framework which was stipulated," Prof Murwira said.

"As of Friday (last week), the preparations were at an advanced stage, the programme, and agenda were being finalised while letters have been signed. The Excellences had said they were going to hold the briefing in seven days, so we believe that it will be done in seven days. We now await to hear from the Excellences."

This map shows areas where M23 rebels are operating in the DRC.

In a separate interview, Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Albert Chimbindi said efforts were being made to ensure the mediation process begins immediately.

"The process has to be navigated delicately as it involves a number of issues such as sending formal requisitions to the nominated leaders, terms of references and coming up with dates for the meeting that are suitable for everyone," he said.

"The meeting is set to be held very soon, although we do not have dates, we have to appreciate the effort which is being made to ensure the meeting takes place."

The panel of leaders is expected to facilitate dialogue between warring parties, including the Congolese government and the M23 rebels, to promote peaceful negotiations and address underlying grievances.

They are also expected to advocate for international support and assistance for the DRC, including humanitarian aid, funding for development initiatives, and resources for rebuilding affected communities.

Recently the United Nations Security Council applauded efforts by the two regional blocs to resolve the DRC crisis and strongly condemned the ongoing offensive by M23 rebels in the eastern DRC.

The Security Council demanded that the M23 immediately cease hostilities, withdraw from all areas that it controls, and fully reverse the establishment of illegitimate parallel administrations in the DRC territory.

It reiterated the urgent appeal for all parties to conclude an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as called for by leaders from EAC and SADC.

The M23 rebels have been moving south towards Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu province, in what appears to be an attempt to expand their area of control in the country's east after capturing the city of Goma.

M23, which refers to March 23, 2009, is the latest group of ethnic Tutsi-led insurgents to take up arms against Congolese forces. It launched the current rebellion in 2022.

The group has accused the government of Congo of not living up to the peace deal and fully integrating Congolese Tutsis into the army and administration.

The latest advances are part of a major escalation of a decades-old conflict over power, identity and resources that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced millions since its recent resurgence.

According to reports at least 7 000 people have died in the fighting since January this year with over 600 000 people having been displaced by the fighting since November 2024.