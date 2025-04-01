Zimbabwe: Makarawu Rules Ansa Night From Afar

He was thousands of kilometres away in the United States, but Tapiwanashe Makarawu's name echoed the loudest in Harare last night, twice.

In a glittering evening of celebration and national pride, Makarawu, the 24-year-old sprinter based in the US, made history by walking away with both the 2024 Sportsman of the Year and overall Sportsperson of the Year accolades at the Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA).

The biggest crown of Zimbabwean sport was fittingly placed on the head of the man whose blistering runs in 2024 put the country on the global athletics map.

Even in absence, Makarawu's light shone the brightest.

His father, Richard Makarawu, stepped up to receive the honours on behalf of the star athlete, who remains Stateside in training. But it was Tapiwa's heartfelt, pre-recorded message that brought emotion to the awards floor.

"I just want to thank God for the opportunity of being nominated for Sportsperson of the Year. I also want to thank my family, my parents for supporting me throughout the journey until today.

I want to thank my coaches who are always helping me in training programmes and everything I need.

Also want to thank the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee, SRC, my association NAAZ and everyone who helped in nominating me," said Makarawu.

It was a crowning moment built on an outstanding season:

6th place finish at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, a milestone for Zimbabwean athletics.

Silver medal at the African Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

A string of sub-21 second runs in the 200m event across competitive meets in the US circuit.

His rise from promising junior sprinter to Africa's elite has been a story of patience, grit and unshakeable faith, now rewarded on the biggest local stage.

The awards night also recognised some of Zimbabwe's finest across sporting disciplines, with rugby coach Piet Benade and his gallant Zimbabwe Sables team claiming Coach of the Year and Team of the Year respectively.

In cricket, rising all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu continued to turn heads, winning Junior Sportswoman and Junior Sportsperson of the Year, while Langton Rusere, Zimbabwe's international umpire, was named Technical Official of the Year.

The Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Anselem Sanyatwe, who officiated the ceremony, underscored the Government's commitment to supporting sport as a national pillar.

"This occasion is not only about recognising outstanding achievements, but also acknowledging the hard work, discipline and passion that drive our athletes to excel," he said.

"The Government of Zimbabwe places sport in a central role in nation building. His Excellency, President Mnangagwa, has made support for sport a priority in the Second Republic. These awards are a vital component of the national vision."

Minister Sanyatwe also paid tribute to former Minister of Sport Dr Kirsty Coventry, who recently became President-elect of the International Olympic Committee, calling it a proud moment for Zimbabwe on the global stage.

FULL LIST OF ANSA 2024 WINNERS

Sportsperson of the Year: Tapiwanashe Makarawu (Athletics)

Sportsman of the Year: Tapiwanashe Makarawu (Athletics)

Sportswoman of the Year: Paige Van Der Westhuizen (Swimming)

Junior Sportsperson of the Year: Kelis Ndhlovu (Cricket)

Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Kelis Ndhlovu (Cricket)

Junior Sportsman of the Year: David Nyamufarira (Athletics)

Junior Sportswoman with Disability: Tawananyasha Salem Mlanda (Special Olympics)

Junior Sportsman with Disability: Wisdom Chapwanya (Paralympics)

Sportswoman with Disability: Tinotenda Bango (Paralympics)

Sportsman with Disability: Kudakwashe Chigwedere (Paralympics)

Coach of the Year: Piet Benade (Rugby)

Team of the Year: Zimbabwe Sables (Rugby)

Technical Official of the Year: Langton Rusere (Cricket)

Administrator of the Year: Carol Pakenham (Triathlon)

National Sport Association of the Year: Zimbabwe Cricket

Professional Promoter of the Year: Lindsay Earle (Boxing)

Outstanding Pro Male Boxer: Hassan Milanzi

Outstanding Pro Female Boxer: Monica Mkandla

Women in Sport Award: Precious Pazani (Rugby)

Sport Reporter of the Year - Print: Ellina Mhlanga (The Herald)

Sport Journalist of the Year - Electronic: Ash Tikiwa (Star FM)

Sport Media House of the Year: Zimbabwe Television Network

Corporate Sponsor of the Year: Delta Beverages

National Team Sponsor of the Year: Nedbank Zimbabwe

Club Corporate Partner of the Year: Sakunda Holdings Group of Companies

Special Acknowledgement Award for the Promotion of Sport Diplomacy and Positive Profiling Zimbabwe Sport: Stanley Mutoya (African Union Sports Council Region 5)

Posthumous Special Acknowledgement Award: Aaron Jani (Zimbabwe Rugby Union)