Zimbabwe: 800 People Living With Disabilities Get ICT Skills

Conrad Mupesa — The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has transformed the lives of over 800 individuals living with disabilities across the country by equipping them with essential Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills since 2023.

The achievement was highlighted at a graduation ceremony in Kariba, where 35 newly-empowered individuals celebrated their accomplishments.

POTRAZ's Universal Services Fund (USF) deputy director of Postal and Courier Services Mr Tichafa Mujuru said the training serves as a beacon of opportunity for youths and women living with disabilities and also showcases the Government's commitment to inclusivity.

Among the graduates was Bethel Musaba, a fisherman and father of three from Chief Mola who lives with albinism who shared heartfelt appreciation for the initiative.

"This five-day programme has transformed my understanding of technology. Now, I can use my smartphone to market my fishing and farming products, reaching more customers than I ever thought possible," he said.

Brightness Siahundu, who walks with the aid of crutches, echoed similar sentiments.

"In our community, where technology seems out of reach, we seldom got to interact with computers and smartphones in school. I'm grateful to the Government for this opportunity," she said.

Both Bethel and Brightness expressed their intentions to share their newfound knowledge with their communities, fostering economic and social change.

POTRAZ has partnered 13 organisations dedicated to assisting individuals with disabilities, making this initiative a collaborative effort that speaks volumes about the importance of inclusivity.

Mr Job Mazhinji, chairperson of the National Council of Disabled Persons of Zimbabwe (NCDPZ) in Kariba, said the programme was a true demonstration of the Government's commitment to fostering an inclusive society.

"This isn't just an achievement; it's a testament to our resilience in overcoming barriers. We are immensely grateful to POTRAZ for their unwavering dedication to digital inclusion," he said.

The generous initiative has given participants access to free training that paves the way for new opportunities.

Joining forces with the Internet Society Zimbabwe Chapter, POTRAZ is ensuring that these vulnerable members of society gain the necessary skills to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Engineer Taurai Nyamufuka, president of the chapter, reiterated the importance of basic ICT skills.

"In today's fast-paced digital landscape, everyone should be equipped to navigate life effectively."

Reflecting on the programme's success, Engineer Mujuru highlighted its role in furthering the Second Republic's Vision 2030 agenda.

"We are proud to celebrate the progress we've made in providing ICT skills to people living with disabilities, empowering them economically and socially."

As part of its corporate social responsibility, POTRAZ continues to support vulnerable communities by promoting sustainable development through various initiatives, including providing essential goods, healthcare, and infrastructure.