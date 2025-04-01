Nigeria: Indelible Footprints of Deceased Nigerian Boxer, Segun Olanrewanju

His name may not ring a bell but among the sports fraternity in Nigeria, especially in boxing circles, Segun Olanrewaju popularly called 'success' was a well-known and successful boxer who recorded many accomplishments in the sports, making him one of Nigeria's outstanding elite boxers.

Unfortunately, the eventful and illustrious career of Olanrewanju, a former national and African light-heavyweight champion came to a sudden halt on Saturday, March 29, when he collapsed and died in the middle of a bout in neighbouring Ghana.

While in a fierce exchange of punches with Ghanaian opponent, John Manugu, at Fight Night 15 of the Ghana Professional Boxing League at Bukom Boxing Arena, the Nigerian boxer collapsed after losing consciousness and eventually passed away as efforts by medics to revive him failed.

Before the tragic incident which happened with only 15 seconds remaining in the third round of the scheduled eight rounds, the 40-year old Lagos boxer was leading the fight.

A commendable boxer Olanrewanju made his professional debut on 30 July, 2019 in Lagos against Najeem Jimoh. He won the fight by unanimous decision. He would go on to fight 23 times, with 13 victories, eight losses, and two draws with 12 of the victories coming by way of knockout.

It is also on record that he won the Nigerian light-heavyweight title on 24 December 2021 when he knocked out David Cosmos in the second round. Not resting on his oars, Olwanrewanju won the West Africa Boxing Union title on 3rd September 2023 in Lagos against Simon Olayinka in the third round by knockout.

He also took his trade beyond the shores of Africa to Russia where he fought five times to cement his status as an international boxer.

However, in his last fight before his death on Saturday, he was defeated by a fellow Nigerian, Idowu Rasheed on 24 December 2024 at the Campos Mini Stadium in Lagos.

As the sports community in Nigeria continues to mourn the shocking exit of the experienced boxer, a veteran sports commentator and boxing ringside announcer, Mr. Ralph Chidozie George, told Daily Trust yesterday that the death of Olanrewaju was shocking and a big loss to the sport in the country.

He said having fought in different African countries and in Russia, the boxer made invaluable contributions to the sport while making a name for himself.

According to him, it was still difficult to believe that Olanrewanju was no more even as he also watched the disturbing video capturing the boxer's last fight with death.

"The death of Olanrewanju came to me as a rude shock. It is really a surprise to me and many others.

"He was one of the best boxers that Nigeria has produced. He was a solid fighter who went all the way even when he didn't knockout his opponents.

"I was opportune to commentate on many of his fights in Lagos and Ibadan. I also ring announced some of his fights. He was a good fighter and his death is no small loss to boxing in Nigeria," said Chidozie.