Somalia: Joint Resilience Programme Enhances Nutrition Support for Vulnerable Children and Families in Dhusamareb

1 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Ministry of Health (MoH) in Galmudug, in collaboration with UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP) Somalia, is providing critical nutrition services to at-risk children and families through the Joint Resilience Programme at the Warcade Nutrition Centre in Dhusamareb.

This vital initiative aims to address the growing nutritional needs of vulnerable populations affected by food insecurity and malnutrition. The centre offers comprehensive nutrition services, including therapeutic feeding, community-based nutrition education, and vital health screenings.

By working together, MoH-Galmudug, UNICEF, and WFP are not only providing immediate assistance but also strengthening the community's long-term resilience in the face of ongoing humanitarian challenges.

These efforts play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of children and families, particularly in the most affected areas of the region.

