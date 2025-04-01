Somalia: Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Meets With Italian Ambassador to Strengthen Labour Cooperation in Somalia

1 April 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

On Tuesday, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Hon. Yusuf Mohamed, held a constructive meeting with Pier Mario Daccò Coppi, the Ambassador of Italy to Somalia, to discuss enhancing cooperation in the labour and employment sectors.

The talks primarily focused on advancing the decent work agenda, with an emphasis on strengthening protections for workers' rights and improving labour standards in Somalia.

During the meeting, both parties explored collaborative efforts aimed at implementing and enforcing labour laws to create a more equitable and sustainable workforce.

They underscored the importance of promoting decent work opportunities, safeguarding vulnerable workers, and ensuring the effective enforcement of regulations that support fair working conditions.

The discussions also highlighted Italy's ongoing support for Somalia's labour sector, with a shared commitment to bolstering the country's social and economic development.

This engagement is part of a broader initiative to align Somalia's labour policies with international standards, paving the way for a more resilient and inclusive economy.

The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Somalia and Italy, furthering efforts to promote social justice, enhance worker protections, and foster economic growth through better employment practices.

