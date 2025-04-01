Kenya: The Value of Increasing Public Sector Skills in the Age of AI

opinion

In an era where digital transformation is reshaping every facet of our lives, Kenya's public sector stands at a critical juncture.

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology has advanced and proliferated in recent years, the Kenyan government has grappled with harnessing these benefits while balancing citizen needs and fiscal constraints.

With the digital economy projected to contribute KSH 662 billion to Kenya's GDP by 2028, driven by policy reforms and infrastructure investments, the time for strategic action is now.

The critical need for public sector upskilling While youth skilling initiatives dominate the conversation - particularly relevant given Africa's youthful population - we must not overlook mid-career and ongoing skills development in the public sector.

Government agencies form the backbone of our nation, and prioritising the enhancement of technology skills among public servants is essential if we hope to build a truly digital society.

Developing public sector technology skills is at the heart of ensuring that government services are accessible, efficient and secure in the digital age.

Increasingly, the Kenyan government is offering digital services that are available online to its citizens.

For example, the integration of M-Pesa with the for Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has streamlined the process of paying electricity bills for customers, whether they are a prepaid or postpaid customer.

Technologically adept officials can better understand, implement, and manage digital initiatives, driving improved service delivery and innovation that benefits all Kenyans.

However, with the acceleration of digital transformation comes an increasingly risky cybersecurity landscape.

Kenya's cybersecurity challenges Globally, cyberattacks on government infrastructure have escalated dramatically. According to the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2025, geopolitical tensions, emerging technologies, and sophisticated cybercrime are compounding the complexity of the cybersecurity landscape.

The ITU Global Cybersecurity Report 2024 further highlights a significant increase in ransomware attacks, digital extortion, and other cyber threats targeting government institutions and critical infrastructure.

Between July 2022 and June 2023, the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre (National KE-CIRT/CC) detected over 855 million cyber threats targeting Kenyan critical information infrastructure.

This places Kenya among the top three most targeted countries in the region, alongside South Africa and Nigeria.

Across Africa, 36 percent of respondents lack confidence in their country's ability to respond to major cyber incidents targeting critical infrastructure, compared to 15 percent in Europe and North America.

This disparity underscores the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures and skilled professionals to implement them.

Over the past few years, AI has completely changed the battleground for both cybercriminals and defenders.

The 2024 Cyber Signals report reveals the alarming trend of nation-state threat actors harnessing generative AI for malicious purposes.

In recent years, the speed, scale, and sophistication of attacks has increased alongside the rapid development and adoption of AI.

Strengthening the public sector through public-private partnerships Public sector officials are at the frontline of defending national infrastructure against cyber threats.

Upskilling this group in cybersecurity technical skills is therefore crucial - skilled officials can better identify, respond to, and mitigate cyber threats, bolstering the resilience of public infrastructure.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) are invaluable in helping governments across Africa realize their goal of developing strong tech competencies within the public sector.

The private sector often possesses advanced technologies and expertise that can be leveraged to train public sector officials.

PPPs facilitate the exchange of innovative solutions and best practices, ensuring that public sector officials are equipped with the latest cybersecurity tools and techniques.

A positive impact on skills development In Kenya, the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee (NC4) is coordinating national cybersecurity efforts to ensure timely and effective detection, prevention and prosecution of computer misuse and cybercrimes, supporting the Kenya Digital Masterplan goals.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) of Kenya has implemented several initiatives to develop cybersecurity skills among public servants, partnering with technology companies to drive citizen skilling and support AI and cybersecurity policy development.

These partnerships leverage platforms such as the Ajira program and Jitume centres for training. Microsoft has emerged as a key partner in Kenya's digital transformation journey, driving several initiatives that align with the national Digital Masterplan.

In collaboration with the Ministry of ICT and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Microsoft established the Africa Centre of Competence for Digital and AI Skilling at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi.

It aims to train over 300,000 public servants in critical areas like systems thinking, human-centred problem solving, and strategic foresight, directly supporting the government's goal of enhancing digital literacy among its workforce.

The company has committed to training 1 million Kenyans in AI and cybersecurity skills through its AI National Skilling Initiative (AINSI), which aligns with the government's broader commitment to train 20 million citizens in digital skills by 2032.

This initiative includes platforms like the Kenya Skills Hub and Smart Academy, which provide accessible learning opportunities across the country.

As Kenya strides confidently into the digital age, investing in the upskilling of public sector employees and fostering robust public-private partnerships is not just beneficial but essential.

By equipping our public servants with advanced technology and cybersecurity skills, we can fortify our digital infrastructure, safeguard national security, and build a resilient, innovative, and prosperous future for all.

The path forward requires collaboration between government, private sector, and international partners.

Together, we can unlock Kenya's full potential, ensuring that our nation not only participates in but leads the global digital transformation while addressing our unique challenges and opportunities.

The writer is the AI National Skills Director, Microsoft Africa