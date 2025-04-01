Eritrea: Promoting Traditional Eritrean Dishes for the Fasting Seasons

Traditional Eritrean foods and drinks are part of the rich cultural heritage of the people. They have been in existence for centuries although they might have undergone changes over time.

During the fasting seasons of Ramadan and Lent, there are certain traditional dishes and beverages that are commonly served. The popular dishes served tend to be simple but nutritious to provide those fasting with sufficient energy.

The foods that are often served in the fasting season are those that are easy to digest. Dates are often eaten to break the fast in Ramadan. It is often followed by a serving of soup made with vegetables or legumes before the meat based main dish of the day is served. Sambuusa probably stands out as the most popular food served during Ramadan. The aroma of the fried snack, filled with meat or vegetables, fills the air as worshippers break the fast in the evening. Apart from the dishes, the spirit of sharing and community reflected during Ramadan is amazing.

The preferred traditional foods served during Lent are legumes and vegetables. Worshippers often break the fast by drinking ground flaxseed mixed with water. That is followed by a serving of one or a combination of Shiro (made of ground chickpeas and herbs) Hilbet (made of ground beans and lentils), Timtimo (made of boiled beans and peas), and vegetables. In the Christian segment, traditional Eritrean dishes served in the fasting seasons provide healthy alternative diets to meat and other animal products, which those fasting are not allowed to consume. They are natural products, with no artificial colors or flavors. The grains, vegetables and legumes are organic and locally grown.

The traditional food is made using traditional cooking utensils. Tsahli, the traditional cooking pot made of earth, is associated with mothers who use it to cook delectable food over hot fires. The aroma and taste of the foods made using traditional cooking utensils and methods is unique.

Like the traditional foods and drinks, the manners and habits of eating and drinking are also crucial elements of the culture that distinguish a society. To anyone that comes to your home while you are having a meal, it is customary to say 'nqedem belu', inviting the visitor to join you. You share whatever you are eating, and this reinforces the values of giving and helps build community. For lunch and dinner, family members usually sit together around a small table and eat from the same large plate. This is called Meadi, an important site not only for having a meal but for interaction. At the Meadi, family members share their day's encounters and children learn important lessons such as table manners and other social rules. Eating at the Meadi is also a sign of unity. Meadi is one of the most cherished traditions of the Eritrean society.

Traditional Eritrean foods, which are prepared using time honored family recipes that are passed down through generations, are increasingly becoming popular outside households as demonstrated by the increase in the list of traditional food and drinks sold at the market and served at restaurants. Similarly, non-alcoholic beverages such as fenugreek and flaxseed, which were traditionally made and served at home, are now sold at the market.

Traditional Eritrean foods have also become subjects of study by nutritionists and health scientists while the media are disseminating information to promote the health benefits of many traditional foods, encouraging the public to frequently consume them and work for their preservation Research done by college students of Food Engineering on traditional food and beverage testifies to the increasing interest in traditional food. The research on the nutritional value of homegrown cereals, legumes, fruits and vegetables has the potential to popularize the traditional food beyond the country.

Traditional Eritrean foods and drinks are part of the rich cultural heritage that need to be preserved by the young generation.