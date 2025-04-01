Somalia: UN Confirms Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Mogadishu

1 April 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A United Nations aircraft in Somalia today executed a successful emergency landing in Mogadishu after detecting a landing gear malfunction.

Operated by the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), the aircraft was en route from Mogadishu to Baidoa on its regular flight when the crew identified a fault that prevented the landing wheels from deploying correctly.

The pilots promptly diverted the aircraft back to Aden Adde International Airport in the capital to address the issue safely.

Aside from one passenger reported to be slightly injured during evacuation of the aircraft, all remaining passengers and crew were unharmed.

The United Nations in Somalia commends the swift and professional response of the crew and the airport emergency services and staff, whose preparedness and support ensured the smooth handling of the situation.

"We commend the collaboration between UNSOS and the Somalia Civil Aviation Authority which made this effective response possible," said the Head of UNSOS, Assistant Secretary-General Aisa Kirabo Kacyira.

