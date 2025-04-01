Somalia: Plane Crash At Mogadishu's Aden Adde Airport, UN Staff Among Survivors

Mogadishu — A plane crash occurred today at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport after the aircraft experienced a technical failure, the head of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, Ahmed Moalim Hassan, confirmed.

Hassan explained that the incident took place when the aircraft, which was attempting to land at Baidoa Airport, experienced a malfunction with its front wheel, preventing takeoff. As a result, the plane was forced to return to Mogadishu's airport where it was safely grounded.

He confirmed that security forces and airport personnel responded quickly to the emergency, ensuring the safety of all 22 people onboard, who were all UN staff members. All passengers survived the incident, although a few sustained minor injuries.

Hassan also emphasized that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of the mechanical failure.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns over the safety and maintenance of aircraft operating at Aden Adde Airport, underscoring the need for enhanced security and operational standards to prevent further accidents.