Rwanda: New High Court Chamber President Tasked With Restoring Judiciary's Good Image

1 April 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Hudson Kuteesa

After the recent dismissal of Rusizi High Court Chamber's president Djuma Habimana due to service-delivery failures, a new president was on Tuesday, April 1, sworn-in with a directive "to restore the image of the judiciary" in the area.

Habimana was one of three court officials dismissed earlier this month by the Judicial High Council for failing to adapt to new technologies in the justice system. Specifically, he was removed from his position for issuing rulings in 391 unrecorded cases and failing to file them into the Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS) within the required timeframe.

Jean Baptiste Bandora, who is replacing him, previously served in places including Karongi.

In her speech during the inauguration, the Chief Justice, Domitilla Mukantaganzwa, tasked Bandora with assisting the judiciary in restoring its good reputation and rebuilding public confidence in Rwanda's judicial system in the area.

On the same day, Eugene Rusanganwa, who had been leading the High Court chamber of Gasabo, was assigned to head the Karongi chamber.

Mukantaganzwa told the two judges that they must be the first to know issues cropping up in their area of responsibility and inform the higher judicial authorities about them, along with proposed solutions.

Harrison Mutabazi, the judicial spokesperson, said the two newly appointed judges' mission is to deliver timely and sound justice.

The High Court, based in Kigali, has five chambers in Musanze, Nyanza, Rwamagana, and Rusizi districts. The fifth chamber specialises in dealing with international crimes.

