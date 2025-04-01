Africa: STI Committee Applauds Inspire Africa Coffee Factory's Progress and Promises Support

The Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Committee of Parliament has commended the ongoing development of the Inspire Africa Coffee Factory in Rwashamire, Ntungamo District.

The factory, which aims to promote coffee value addition and enhance exportation, has received praise for its significant contributions to the coffee industry.

The committee visited the Inspire Africa coffee park on Friday to assess the progress of the project, highlighting the importance of sensitizing the public about the facility's impact on coffee farmers.

The visit included a thorough tour of the facility, followed by a presentation from Nelson Tugume, the lead investor and promoter of the Inspire Africa Coffee Group.

Tugume emphasized the need for accurate information dissemination to the public, urging the committee to act as ambassadors to clarify the benefits the facility brings to the coffee industry.

"There is a lot of misinformation among the people. You, as committee members, have been recruited to share the truth with the public," Tugume said.

During the tour, members of Parliament expressed their appreciation for the progress made but also raised concerns about the accountability of government funds and quality assurance measures.

Andrew Ojok Oulanyah, the MP for Omoro County, asked for more information on the project's business model and the government's involvement, particularly regarding the $30 million investment.

"We need to understand the quality assurance plan, the involvement of cooperatives in value addition, and the partnership between the government and the project," Oulanyah stated.

The committee's Vice Chairperson, Dr. Asiimwe Florence, the Masindi Woman MP, reassured the public of Parliament's support for the project.

She emphasized the importance of dispelling any doubts surrounding the initiative.

"From what we've seen, the government will benefit from this investment. There is public skepticism about the funding, and we must work to inform people about the project's benefits for farmers," Dr. Asiimwe explained.

Tugume also addressed misconceptions surrounding the project's funding, especially claims that he received money from President Museveni.

He was firm in denying such rumors, stating, "Government is the smallest investor in this project. The perception that I received money from President Museveni to teach people how to drink coffee is completely false."

The Inspire Africa Coffee Factory, located at the Africa Coffee Park in Rwashamire, is set to be officially commissioned on May 21, 2025, by President Museveni, who will be visiting for the third time.

This marks a significant milestone for the project, which aims to revolutionize Uganda's coffee industry by adding value to coffee production and boosting exports.

The support from Parliament and ongoing development efforts signal a promising future for the project, which is expected to benefit farmers and the broader Ugandan economy.