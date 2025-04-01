Nigeria: 'Multinationals' Exit From Nigeria Paves Way for Local Detergent Makers'

...As BUA steps up with Starium, Rafa detergents brands

The departure of several multinational detergent companies from the Nigerian market is said to have presented an opportunity for local manufacturers to fill the vacuum created in the availability of quality detergents and cater to the growing demand for premium detergents in the country.

Group Executive Director of BUA Group, Kabiru Rabiu, stated this when the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid a visit to the Starium Detergents facility in Alaro City, Epe, Lagos State.

Rabiu asserted that Starium Holdings is already addressing the challenge with its Starium and Rafa Detergents brands, with the products available in five pack sizes of 22g, 45g, 85g, 150g and 900g sachets and bags.

According to him, the facility is rated the second largest detergent plant in Nigeria, adding that the state-of-the-art production plant, which features the biggest spray tower in the country with a 40-metre height and 7p.5-metre width, was supplied by an Italian manufacturer known for quality and efficiency.

Rabiu explained that Starium commenced production in 2024 and the company has completed plans to kick-off the construction of the second production line within the facility, adding that the company will soon commence exportation of some of its products to the West African markets.

On his part, the Lagos State governor commended Starium for locating the facility in Lagos and creating employment for numerous people of the State. He expressed his delight at the local manufacturers who are filling the gaps left by some exited multinationals.

"BUA Group's decision to establish a new detergent production facility in Lagos underscores its commitment to deepening investment in the detergent consumer market.

"The proposed expansion will significantly enhance the company's capacity to meet local demand," he stated.