Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo - Surging Violence As Armed Groups Target Civilians in the East, Human Rights Council Hears

Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with 602 victims of extrajudicial or summary executions in North and South Kivu recorded over just two months, the Human Rights Council heard on Tuesday.

The grim revelation emerged during a high-level discussion at the UN in Geneva on the human rights situation in DRC.

The Council - the UN's foremost human rights forum - also heard updates on allegations of ongoing abuses in South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Surging violence

Despite best efforts, armed groups including the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel forces have made major recent gains - occupying cities such as Goma and Bukavu - causing mass displacement.

Conflict-related sexual violence "is being committed by all parties," warned UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada Al-Nashif, citing a 270 per cent spike in reported cases since January.

"Any plans for a sustainable peace must tackle the root causes of the conflict, including the illegal exploitation of the national wealth that lies in natural resources," she said, also calling for action against hate speech and corruption.

She underscored the alarming scale of the crisis: nearly 26 million people face food insecurity, and over 7.8 million are now displaced nationwide. In the east - where multiple armed groups have battled national forces and allied militia for years - more than 1.6 million children are out of school.

Renewed conflict and repression in South Sudan

Turning to South Sudan, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) Global Operations Division Director, Maarit Kohonen Sheriff, painted a stark picture of escalating violence and political tension.

She noted a "severe security, human rights and humanitarian crisis," including deadly attacks in Upper Nile State and aerial bombardments that have displaced civilians and destroyed infrastructure.

The Council heard that arrests and detentions linked to political affiliations, including members of the leading opposition militia, known as the SPLM-IO, have raised serious concerns, with some detainees held without access to legal representation or external monitoring.

"The recent house arrest of First Vice President, Riek Machar is alarming," Ms. Sheriff said, warning of threats to the 2018 power-sharing arrangement under the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

Despite some progress - including new transitional justice laws and the creation of a human rights defenders' network in Unity State - civic space remains severely restricted, and documented cases of conflict-related sexual violence have risen by 72 per cent compared to the previous year.

Urgent funding needs

Efforts to train prosecutors and police on investigating sexual violence were highlighted as positive, but Ms. Sheriff emphasised the urgent need for funding and international support.

"Human rights technical cooperation efforts will only bear fruit if the parties in South Sudan recommit to the peace agreement," she said.

The international community must continue to support nation-building efforts and help "prevent a relapse into civil war," she further emphasised.

Fragile gains in Central African Republic

The Council also heard updates from the Central African Republic (CAR), with Ms. Sheriff recognising the Government's progress in adopting policies to promote human rights, including new protections for human rights defenders.

Nevertheless, she stressed that the situation "remains difficult", with violations still being committed by all parties to the conflict.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Conflict Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms. Sheriff highlighted atrocities by armed groups such as the Azandé Ani Kpi Gbé militia in Haut-Oubangui, compounded by spillover violence from Sudan

"An effective decentralisation process is essential for responsible governance," she told the Council, urging inclusive local elections and more civic participation, especially by women and youth.

Transparent justice

Independent Expert Yao Agbetse echoed her call, urging full implementation of national reforms and increased transparency in justice. While noting progress, he warned that rights violations remain widespread, particularly in areas under armed group control.

CAR's Justice Minister, Arnaud Djoubaye Abazene, reaffirmed the Government's commitment to extending judicial institutions across the country.

"The population is thirsty for justice," he said, citing efforts to expand courts and upcoming local elections as signs of resolve.