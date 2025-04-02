Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Regime Panics - Forces Police Officers to Sign Loyalty Forms

2 April 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Kingston Ndabatei

ZIMBABWE Republic Police (ZRP) officers have been forced to sign loyalty forms that declare that they will not go against any order given by Commissioner General Stephen Mutamba, NewZimbabwe.com has learnt.

The forms, one of which was seen by NewZimbabwe.com, were being circulated across police stations and posts across the country before and after Monday's 'stay away'.

Presented as an 'Oath of Service,' the form follows a US$50 unexplained allowance to all ZRP officers, which was deposited days before war veteran Blessed Geza's March 31st demonstration.

"I will faithfully, truly and to the best of my judgment, skill and ability, execute and perform the duties required of me as a member of the ZRP," reads part of the oath.

"I will not, without due authority, disclose or make known any matter that comes to my knowledge by reason of such employment."

On Monday, police officers patrolled virtually empty streets in most of Zimbabwe's towns as citizens chose to stay away from a demonstration organised by war veterans protesting President Emmerson Mnangagwa's proposed illegal stay in power till 2030.

Adds the oath of service: "As a police officer, I shall be deemed to be available for duty at all times and may at any time be assigned by the Commissioner General of Police to any post, department, section or station within any part of Zimbabwe to perform any function conferred upon or assigned to me."

Political Analyst Pride Mkono said these forms were not a surprise as Mnangagwa's regime was fast realising that its exit was now closer.

"This is part of a cocktail of strategies employed by authoritarian regimes. In Zimbabwe, they come ahead of possible uprising given how unpopular the Zanu PF regime has become," said Mkono.

"You will probably see a lot of other deployments in other state security agencies. This is not shocking; Mnangagwa knows that his exit is closer.

"It is a sign that his regime is panicking. This regime consolidation is coming at a time when factionalism has ripped apart the ruling party."

Geza had, in publicly shared addresses, called on state security agents to stand with the people in unseating Mnangagwa, who wants to stay in power beyond his constitutionally mandated two terms.

He promised better working conditions and improved wages, comparing his promises to the US$50 'allowance' given to the officers.

Despite his promises, truckloads of button-stick-wielding anti-riot officers could be seen crisscrossing Harare, Masvingo and Bulawayo.

