Uganda: Odur Grills DPP Over 'We're Still Investigating' Excuse in Criminal Cases

During the committee meeting, Odur asked DPP officials if any of them had ever been charged with a criminal offence. When none responded, he suggested this might explain why suspects remain in prison indefinitely under the pretext of ongoing investigations.

Legislators on the Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee have questioned the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) over its proposal to spend public funds on a Thanksgiving ceremony in the next financial year, with some wondering what the DPP has to celebrate given concerns over its handling of cases.

Erute South MP Jonathan Odur raised the issue during scrutiny of the ODPP's 2025/26 Ministerial Policy Statement, questioning whether the thanksgiving event was an avenue to hire a bishop or even the Pope.

"I want to be told why we should finance a Thanksgiving prayer in your budget. Are you hiring a bishop? Are you hiring a Pope? Thanksgiving for what? How much are we spending on this? Are we thanking God for the persecution we have seen and the suffering of people?" Odur asked.

He also expressed reservations about approving the ODPP's budget, accusing prosecutors of unprofessionalism and using their office to settle political scores.

He criticised a proposed Budget Allocation for the department of inspection and quality assurance, questioning what quality checks were being done to ensure prosecutors adhered to professional standards.

"I first want to reject the budget proposed for inspection and quality assurance. What quality? What inspections have you done to ensure prosecutors are following their professional ethics? I don't know how you people sleep at night, knowing you have abused the authority entrusted to you by law," Odur said.

"You have come to Parliament to seek money from taxpayers, the same Ugandans you are persecuting. It becomes difficult for us to approve more funding. What happened to your professional ethics? As lawyers, you are trained to follow facts. If something is yellow, you cannot argue it is green," he said.

Odur accused the ODPP of allowing itself to be used for political persecution.

"Some people have rebranded your office from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to the Office of the Director of Political Prosecutions," he said.

"Many people languishing in jail today are there because of political differences. And this isn't just happening at the national level; even at lower levels, political disputes are now settled in your office, and you are happy to facilitate it."

Odur cited the case of Dr Kizza Besigye, the four-time presidential candidate, who remains in custody on politically charged cases, despite prolonged court battles and repeated bail denials.

He also pointed to several opposition figures and activists who have spent years on remand without trial, with prosecutors routinely telling courts that "investigations are still ongoing."

He condemned prosecutors for keeping suspects in detention while claiming investigations were still ongoing, despite knowing there was insufficient evidence to proceed with cases.

"Do you understand what it means for an innocent person when you deliberately sanction a case with no serious evidence and then keep telling the court that investigations are ongoing? Do you realise what you have done to that human being?" Odur asked.

His remarks add to mounting concerns over the DPP's role in Uganda's justice system, with critics accusing it of enabling prolonged detentions and selective prosecutions based on political considerations.