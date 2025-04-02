Zimbabweans Demonstrate Full Support for President

ZIMBABWEANS demonstrated their full support for President Mnangagwa and their appreciation of the peace prevailing in the country by ignoring calls to demonstrate by some shadowy terror groups on Monday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, has said.

Speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday, Dr Muswere said the failure of the protests was testament to the citizens' confidence in the constitutionally-elected Zanu PF Government, led by President Mnangagwa.

"In terms of what cyber terrorists had planned which did not materialise yesterday (Monday), this is a clear demonstration that Zimbabweans fully support the Government that they elected, that is the Zanu PF Government which is headed by His Excellency President Mnangagwa. This also shows that we still fully appreciate peace and tranquillity in our country," said Dr Muswere.

He described those who incited the protests as misguided and delusional figures with unrealistic ambitions.

"Yes, these cyber-terrorists were led by one (Blessed) Geza, a liberation war mistake with a lot of delusional hallucinations in that he actually believed he could create an uprising in our country which is a clear misdirection of ambition. We are here and we can witness that peace and tranquillity continues to exist in our country," Dr Muswere said.

He emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in achieving national development goals and assured the nation that the security sector remained vigilant in addressing such activities.

"Zimbabweans have got a shared responsibility in order to achieve Vision 2030 which seeks to achieve an upper middle society by the year 2030," said Dr Muswere.

A planned demonstration that had been called for Monday by former Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Geza, was a monumental flop as Zimbabweans chose to uphold the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country.

Peace prevailed nationwide, with no meaningful demonstrations recorded as it was business as usual.

Schools were open and learners attended classes as usual.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the situation was generally calm countrywide.