Zimbabwe: Trump Aid Cut - Zim to Unveil HIV Funding Plan

Africa Moyo in CHINHOYI

ZIMBABWE will unveil an HIV sustainability plan expected to address funding issues following the suspension of development partner support through United States President Donald Trump's Executive Order, Permanent Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Aspect Maunganidze said yesterday.

Speaking at a two-day editors workshop organised by the National AIDS Council (NAC), which ends here today, Dr Maunganidze said Zimbabwe has taken active steps to fill the gap left by the withdrawal of US funding.

"This workshop comes at a time when our health delivery system is at crossroads given the abrupt cessation of funding from some of our foreign partners," he said.

"As a Ministry, we have already taken steps to ensure that our people are not severely affected especially those taking antiretroviral therapy. Part of these steps include budget allocation, budget reprioritisation, national health insurance and others to ensure that our health programmes continue to function and to serve our people as before.

"I am glad that the move by the United States government came when we were already engaged in processes to develop an HIV sustainability plan, which will be ready soon."

Dr Maunganidze said the media, especially editors, should inform the nation about the funding gaps, the discussions and decisions needed to be taken to ensure the Government's response is sustainable and meets the expectations of "our people without leaving anyone behind".

"Your power is not just in informing and educating but in setting the national policy agenda, reframing narratives and advocating for the health and social transformation envisioned by the Second Republic.

"As a Ministry and working together with the National AIDS Council in this regard, we are aware that the health and well-being of our nation will strongly benefit from this engagement today.

"I therefore want to challenge you continue educating the public with accurate, science-backed information, eliminate stigma through responsible, inclusive reporting and to amplify the voices of those living with HIV, ensuring their stories are told with dignity," he said.

Dr Maunganidze added that as the nation moves towards the goal of ending AIDS by 2030, his ministry will continue to strengthen partnerships with the media.

Accurate and timely information has always been a vital resource in public health, which policy makers, media practitioners and the public prioritise, he explained.

The workshop has been convened, rooted in the need to ensure the media continue to prioritise HIV and related morbidities within their coverage and reportage.

Government says without correct and timely information, the public is left to the perils of inaccurate information often peddled by social media.

"Your role is profound in facilitating accurate, objective, and sensitive reporting, debunking myths, and promoting awareness through responsible media coverage, ultimately contributing to public health and well-being," said Dr Maunganidze.