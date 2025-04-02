Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Commends Citizens for Upholding Peace

Joseph Madzimure — Zimpapers Politics Hub

ZANU PF has applauded Zimbabweans for heeding President Mnangagwa's call for peace.

Zimbabweans on Monday rejected an attempt by ex-Zanu PF Central Committee member Blessed Geza and his handlers to incite disorder after they snubbed his call for street protests.

The so-called M31 planned demonstration turned out be a monumental flop as Zimbabweans chose to uphold the peace and tranquillity prevailing in the country by staying at home and maintaining peace.

The day served as a testament to the resilience and commitment of Zimbabweans to maintain harmony in their communities, despite the call for unrest.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare yesterday, Zanu PF spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said Zimbabweans showed restraint and discipline as they refused to take part in mayhem and despondency by staying at their homes.

He said those who planned the demonstration failed to execute their plans.

"Their leaders Tendai Biti and Saviour Kasukuwere should understand the geo politics of the world. The USA will never support the shenanigans of planning to topple the Zanu PF Government.

"People want confidence in a leader before they follow him. Then Geza expected people to follow him, maybe it was those behind him who gave him courage.

"You cannot just wake up thinking you can change a Government in Africa; things and systems have changed.

"President Mnangagwa has addressed the majority of challenges in Zimbabwe, (for example) the marginalisation of the War veterans is being addressed," said Cde Mutsvangwa.

"Someone (Geza) was wearing a military uniform at the age of 70 trying to be a saviour, Zimbabweans are not interested in the farce which happened yesterday. The revolution is very much alive".

Zanu PF, he said, reaffirms its commitment to the security, stability, and economic progress of Zimbabwe.

"As a Government that serves the interests of the people, we take security issues seriously and remain steadfast in ensuring that Zimbabweans continue to uplift their lives and livelihoods without disruption," Cde Mutsvangwa said.

Zimbabweans, he said, are fully aware of the severe damage inflicted on the economy by so-called demonstrations, which served only to cripple progress and undermine national development in previous years.

Cde Mutsvangwa added that the Government remains focused on implementing policies that empower its citizens, strengthen the economy and uphold peace and security.